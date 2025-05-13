May 13 (UPI) -- Kesha surprised Jennifer Hudson by sharing how she was an extra in Hudson's 2006 film Dreamgirls when she stopped by The Jennifer Hudson Show Tuesday.

"Serious. Bible," Kesha said. "For like $120, for 16 hours, I sat there with my hair teased to the gods. Oh my god I -- no offense, I hated it. But y'all were amazing."

Dreamgirls, based on the Broadway musical and written and directed by Bill Condon, marked Hudson's first film role and helped catapult her to fame following her appearance in American Idol Season 3.

Hudson starred alongside Jamie Foxx, Beyoncé, Eddie Murphy, Danny Glover, Anika Noni Rose and Keith Robinson.

Kesha, whose debut album, Animal, was released three years after Dreamgirls, also discussed her upcoming album on The Jennifer Hudson Show.

She said the album is called "period, but just like the period," after the punctuation mark. The album drops July 4.

"This is my first album -- I'm the CEO of Kesha Records, my own record label and this is the first album that I have legal rights to my own voice," she said. "So I'm really excited for the world to hear this because I've been in control of everything. I've written every song, co-produced everything, it's my own record label. It's been all of my vision, all of my words, a lot of hard work, a lot of joy, really coming back home to myself."

The singer previously struggled to release new music due to her legal battle with with her former producer Lukas Gottwald, better known as Dr. Luke. She accused Gottwald in 2014 of being both sexually and emotionally abusive, and he subsequently sued her for defamation.

"I'm feeling what freedom really looks like, feels like, sounds like," she said.

Kesha most recently released "YIPPEE-KI-YAY" with T-Pain in March, as well as "Delusional" and "Joyride" in 2024.