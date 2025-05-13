Trending
Entertainment News
May 13, 2025 / 11:07 AM

WWE 'Raw': Iyo Sky, Rhea Ripley join forces

By Wade Sheridan
Share with X

May 13 (UPI) -- Former WrestleMania opponents Iyo Sky and Rhea Ripley joined forces to take on the duo of Roxanne Perez and Giulia in the main event of Raw.

Sky is the reigning Women's World Champion who defeated Ripley and Bianca Belair in a Triple Threat match at WrestleMania 41 in April. Sky and Ripley teamed up Monday to stifle Raw newcomers Perez and Giulia as they strive to leave their mark on the main WWE roster.

Sky and Ripley, despite their past differences, were able to properly function as a team. Sky was able to land a Over the Moonsault on Giulia, but Perez was able to break up the ensuing pinfall.

The pivotal moment in the match came after Perez accidentally hit Giulia from off the top rope. Ripley then landed a Riptide on Giulia to pick up the victory. The match was Giulia's in-ring debut on Raw.

Ripley, as Sky celebrated the victory, couldn't help but look at Sky's Women's World Championship.

Also on Raw, WWE paid tribute to ECW legend Sabu, who recently died at the age of 60. Sabu was a two-time ECW champion, ECW tag team champion and an ECW world television champion who battled the likes of Tazz, Ron Van Dam and The Sandman while in ECW.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Michelle Pfeiffer's 'Oh. What. Fun.' gets teaser, December release date
Movies // 5 minutes ago
Michelle Pfeiffer's 'Oh. What. Fun.' gets teaser, December release date
May 13 (UPI) -- Prime Video is teasing "Oh. What. Fun.," a Christmas movie starring Michelle Pfeiffer, Felicity Jones and Chloë Grace Moretz that arrives Dec. 3.
Maren Morris performs, explains 'Dreamsicle' album title on 'Tonight'
Music // 11 minutes ago
Maren Morris performs, explains 'Dreamsicle' album title on 'Tonight'
May 13 (UPI) -- Megan Morris performed a new song and discussed her latest album, "Dreamsicle," on "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon" Monday.
Ana de Armas fights against fiery backdrops in final 'Ballerina' trailer
Movies // 29 minutes ago
Ana de Armas fights against fiery backdrops in final 'Ballerina' trailer
May 13 (UPI) -- In a final trailer for the "John Wick" spinoff "Ballerina," Ana de Armas is seen fighting various foes in dangerous situations. Keanu Reeves also stars.
Ilana Glazer hosts Webby Awards honoring Snoop Dogg, Walton Goggins
Entertainment News // 1 hour ago
Ilana Glazer hosts Webby Awards honoring Snoop Dogg, Walton Goggins
May 13 (UPI) -- Snoop Dogg, Walton Goggins and Jools Lebron were among the Webby Special Achievement honorees at the 29th annual Webby Awards on Monday.
Jude Law, Andrew Garfield to play Siegfried & Roy in Apple TV+ series
TV // 2 hours ago
Jude Law, Andrew Garfield to play Siegfried & Roy in Apple TV+ series
May 13 (UPI) -- "The Young Pope" star Jude Law and "We Live in Time" actor Andrew Garfield will portray Siegfried and Roy in "Wild Things," an upcoming limited series from Apple TV+.
'Alien: Earth' to premiere Aug. 12 on FX, Hulu
TV // 3 hours ago
'Alien: Earth' to premiere Aug. 12 on FX, Hulu
May 13 (UPI) -- The first two episodes of "Alien: Earth" will premiere Aug. 12 on FX and Hulu in the United States. Sydney Chandler, Timothy Olyphant and Alex Lawther star.
Famous birthdays for May 13: Stevie Wonder, Brian Geraghty
Entertainment News // 8 hours ago
Famous birthdays for May 13: Stevie Wonder, Brian Geraghty
May 13 (UPI) -- Musician Stevie Wonder turns 75 and actor Brian Geraghty turns 50, among the famous birthdays for May 13.
'Creed' spin-off series 'Delphi' green-lit at Prime Video
TV // 14 hours ago
'Creed' spin-off series 'Delphi' green-lit at Prime Video
May 12 (UPI) -- Prime Video has announced plans to air a new series called "Delphi," which is a spin-off of Michael B. Jordan's "Creed" film franchise.
Prime Video renews 'Fallout' for Season 3
TV // 14 hours ago
Prime Video renews 'Fallout' for Season 3
May 12 (UPI) -- Prime Video has renewed its hit video-game adaptation, "Fallout," for Season 3.
'Novocaine' starring Jack Quaid to stream Tuesday on Paramount+
Movies // 18 hours ago
'Novocaine' starring Jack Quaid to stream Tuesday on Paramount+
May 12 (UPI) -- Paramount+ announced the action-comedy film "Novocaine," starring Jack Quaid, will land on the streaming service Tuesday in the United States and Canada.

Trending Stories

Final 'F1' trailer sees Brad Pitt reconciling 'lone wolf' tendencies in a 'team sport'
Final 'F1' trailer sees Brad Pitt reconciling 'lone wolf' tendencies in a 'team sport'
Pro wrestler, ECW legend Sabu dies at 60
Pro wrestler, ECW legend Sabu dies at 60
Snoop Dogg to host New Year's Eve special for NBC
Snoop Dogg to host New Year's Eve special for NBC
'Alien: Earth' to premiere Aug. 12 on FX, Hulu
'Alien: Earth' to premiere Aug. 12 on FX, Hulu
'Doctor Who' Season 2 finale to air on Disney+, BBC on May 31
'Doctor Who' Season 2 finale to air on Disney+, BBC on May 31

Follow Us