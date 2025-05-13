WWE 'Raw': Iyo Sky, Rhea Ripley join forces

May 13 (UPI) -- Former WrestleMania opponents Iyo Sky and Rhea Ripley joined forces to take on the duo of Roxanne Perez and Giulia in the main event of Raw.

Sky is the reigning Women's World Champion who defeated Ripley and Bianca Belair in a Triple Threat match at WrestleMania 41 in April. Sky and Ripley teamed up Monday to stifle Raw newcomers Perez and Giulia as they strive to leave their mark on the main WWE roster.

Sky and Ripley, despite their past differences, were able to properly function as a team. Sky was able to land a Over the Moonsault on Giulia, but Perez was able to break up the ensuing pinfall.

The pivotal moment in the match came after Perez accidentally hit Giulia from off the top rope. Ripley then landed a Riptide on Giulia to pick up the victory. The match was Giulia's in-ring debut on Raw.

Ripley, as Sky celebrated the victory, couldn't help but look at Sky's Women's World Championship.

Also on Raw, WWE paid tribute to ECW legend Sabu, who recently died at the age of 60. Sabu was a two-time ECW champion, ECW tag team champion and an ECW world television champion who battled the likes of Tazz, Ron Van Dam and The Sandman while in ECW.