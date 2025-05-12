Snoop Dogg to host New Year's Eve special for NBC

May 12 (UPI) -- Snoop Dogg is set to host a New Year's Eve celebration for NBC, the network announced Monday.

The iconic rapper, 53, will host Snoop Dogg's New Years Eve beginning at 10:30 p.m. EST on Dec. 31, a press release states. The show will also stream on Peacock.

Snoop Dogg's New Year's Eve will take place in Miami, and is set to include musical performances and "surprise artist collaborations," which have not yet been announced.

NBCUniversal Entertainment executive Jen Neal said, "Snoop Dogg's energy, influence and ability to bring people together promises an unforgettable night."

"We're thrilled to partner with Snoop and bring this epic event to audiences across the country once again live from Miami," she said.

Snoop Dogg recently released a music video for "Last Dance with Mary Jane," and on Monday it was announced that he would be among the Season 28 coaches on The Voice.

Rapper Snoop Dogg