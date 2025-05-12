Trending
Entertainment News
May 12, 2025 / 3:27 PM

Snoop Dogg to host New Year's Eve special for NBC

By Jessica Inman
Share with X
Snoop Dogg will host a New Year's Eve party Dec. 31 for NBC and Peacock. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 5 | Snoop Dogg will host a New Year's Eve party Dec. 31 for NBC and Peacock. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 12 (UPI) -- Snoop Dogg is set to host a New Year's Eve celebration for NBC, the network announced Monday.

The iconic rapper, 53, will host Snoop Dogg's New Years Eve beginning at 10:30 p.m. EST on Dec. 31, a press release states. The show will also stream on Peacock.

Snoop Dogg's New Year's Eve will take place in Miami, and is set to include musical performances and "surprise artist collaborations," which have not yet been announced.

NBCUniversal Entertainment executive Jen Neal said, "Snoop Dogg's energy, influence and ability to bring people together promises an unforgettable night."

"We're thrilled to partner with Snoop and bring this epic event to audiences across the country once again live from Miami," she said.

Snoop Dogg recently released a music video for "Last Dance with Mary Jane," and on Monday it was announced that he would be among the Season 28 coaches on The Voice.

Rapper Snoop Dogg

Snoop Dogg arrives on the red carpet before the taping of the "VH1 Hip Hop Honors" at the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City on October 4, 2007. (UPI Photo/John Angelillo) . | License Photo

Read More

Latest Headlines

'Novocaine' starring Jack Quaid to stream Tuesday on Paramount+
Movies // 15 minutes ago
'Novocaine' starring Jack Quaid to stream Tuesday on Paramount+
May 12 (UPI) -- Paramount+ announced the action-comedy film "Novocaine," starring Jack Quaid, will land on the streaming service Tuesday in the United States and Canada.
Final 'F1' trailer sees Brad Pitt reconciling 'lone wolf' tendencies in a 'team sport'
Movies // 28 minutes ago
Final 'F1' trailer sees Brad Pitt reconciling 'lone wolf' tendencies in a 'team sport'
May 12 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ released a final trailer for "F1," featuring Brad Pitt as a former Formula 1 driver who returns to the sport to partner with a hotshot rookie.
Lena Dunham series 'Too Much' gets photos, July release date
TV // 45 minutes ago
Lena Dunham series 'Too Much' gets photos, July release date
May 12 (UPI) -- "Too Much," a new comedy series co-created by Lena Dunham and starring Meg Stalter and Will Sharpe, will arrive on Netflix July 10.
'Wicked' musical special with Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo to air on NBC
Movies // 2 hours ago
'Wicked' musical special with Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo to air on NBC
May 12 (UPI) -- "Wicked" stars Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande will perform the movie's hits in a live musical special airing on NBC in the fall. The event will also stream on Peacock.
'Lupin' Season 4 begins production
TV // 3 hours ago
'Lupin' Season 4 begins production
May 12 (UPI) -- Omar Sy "is back" in a teaser for Season 4 of Netflix's French thriller "Lupin."
Jason Segel to star in 'Sponsor, psychological thriller selling at Cannes
Movies // 3 hours ago
Jason Segel to star in 'Sponsor, psychological thriller selling at Cannes
May 12 (UPI) -- Jason Segel will reunite with director James Ponsoldt on a new psychological thriller, "Sponsor," which is up for grabs at the Cannes Film Festival.
Pro wrestler, ECW legend Sabu dies at 60
Entertainment News // 5 hours ago
Pro wrestler, ECW legend Sabu dies at 60
May 12 (UPI) -- Professional wrestler Terry Brunk, better known as Sabu, has died at the age of 60. He was known for competing in ECW and WWE.
Niall Horan, Reba McEntire join 'The Voice' as Season 28 coaches
Music // 5 hours ago
Niall Horan, Reba McEntire join 'The Voice' as Season 28 coaches
May 12 (UPI) -- Niall Horan, Reba McEntire, Michael Bublé and Snoop Dogg will return as coaches in Season 28 of NBC singing competition series "The Voice."
Tracy Morgan, Daniel Radcliffe to star in 'The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins'
TV // 6 hours ago
Tracy Morgan, Daniel Radcliffe to star in 'The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins'
May 12 (UPI) -- "30 Rock" actor Tracy Morgan and "Harry Potter" star Daniel Radcliffe will star in "The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins" on NBC.
Pearl Jam celebrates ties to 'The Last of Us' with new EP
Music // 7 hours ago
Pearl Jam celebrates ties to 'The Last of Us' with new EP
May 12 (UPI) -- Pearl Jam released a new EP Monday that celebrates the band's ties to "The Last of Us" video game franchise and HBO series.

Trending Stories

Famous birthdays for May 12: Kix Brooks, Eric Singer
Famous birthdays for May 12: Kix Brooks, Eric Singer
Pro wrestler, ECW legend Sabu dies at 60
Pro wrestler, ECW legend Sabu dies at 60
'Doctor Who' Season 2 finale to air on Disney+, BBC on May 31
'Doctor Who' Season 2 finale to air on Disney+, BBC on May 31
'Aquaman' alum Amber Heard announces birth of twins
'Aquaman' alum Amber Heard announces birth of twins
David Tennant's 'Rivals' Season 2 to film this month in the U.K.
David Tennant's 'Rivals' Season 2 to film this month in the U.K.

Follow Us