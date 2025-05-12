May 12 (UPI) -- Aquaman and The Stand actress Amber Heard announced on Instagram Sunday that she has welcomed twins into her family.

"Mother's Day 2025 will be one I'll never forget. This year I am elated beyond words to celebrate the completion of the family I've strived to build for years. Today I officially share the news that I welcomed twins into the Heard gang. My daughter Agnes and my son Ocean are keeping my hands (and my heart) full," Heard, 39, posted alongside a photo of three sets of llttle feet.

"When I had my first baby girl Oonagh four years ago, my world changed forever. I thought I couldn't possibly burst with more joy. Well, now I am bursting times three!!! Becoming a mother by myself and on my own terms despite my own fertility challenges has been the most humbling experience of my life," she added. "I am eternally grateful that I was able to choose this responsibly and thoughtfully. To all the moms, wherever you are today and however you got here, my dream family and I are celebrating with you."

Heard has been staying out of the spotlight in Spain since the televised 2022 court battle that saw her and her ex-husband, actor Johnny Depp, accusing each other of domestic abuse and defamation.

Heard and Depp co-starred in the 2011 film, The Rum Diary, and were married 2015-17.