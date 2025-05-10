Entertainment News
May 10, 2025 / 5:07 PM

Miley Cyrus addresses riff rumors: 'Family is my priority above all else'

By Karen Butler
Miley Cyrus arrives on the red carpet at the 2025 Met Gala celebrating the opening of Superfine: Tailoring Black Style at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 2 | Miley Cyrus arrives on the red carpet at the 2025 Met Gala celebrating the opening of Superfine: Tailoring Black Style at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 10 (UPI) -- Singer and actress Miley Cyrus posted a message on her Instagram Stories Saturday, addressing media reports, claiming that she has had a falling-out with her parents Tish and Billy Ray.

"I rarely comment on rumors, but my mama and I are too tight for anything to ever come between us. She's my best friend. Like a lot of moms, she doesn't know how to work her phone and somehow unfollowed me -- simple, coincidental, and uninteresting," 32-year-old Miley wrote in her Saturday post.

"My dad and I have had our challenges over the years. Now, in my thirties, family is my priority above all else. I'm at peace knowing bridges have been built and time has done a lot of healing. Grateful for the good health and love that flows through my family."

Tish divorced Billy Ray -- Miley's former Hannah Montana co-star -- in 2022. Tish married actor Dominic Purcell in 2023.

Billy Ray was briefly married to Australian singer Firerose in 2023-24 and recently confirmed he is dating model-actress Elizabeth Hurley.

Miley Cyrus' career: Music, fashion, red carpets

Miley Cyrus arrives at the Teen Choice Awards in Universal City, Calif., on August 20, 2006. Cyrus' breakout role in "Hannah Montana" debuted on Disney Channel earlier that year. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

