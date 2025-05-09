Trending
Entertainment News
May 9, 2025 / 10:27 AM

'Overwatch 2' announces collaboration with 'Street Fighter'

By Wade Sheridan
Share with X

May 9 (UPI) -- Blizzard Entertainment has announced that Overwatch 2 is collaborating with classic Capcom fighting game series Street Fighter.

Overwatch's Juno dresses up as Street Fighter's Chun-Li and proceeds to destroy a truck in the clip released on Friday.

Eight Overwatch 2 characters in total will be receiving Street Fighter skins.

Fans can also look forward to Hanzo as Ryu, Kiriko as Juri, Sigma as M. Bison, Soldier 76 as Guile, Widowmaker as Cammy, Winston as Blanka and Zenyatta as Dhalsim when the collaboration comes to Overwatch 2 on May 20.

Overwatch 2 is a competitive, online multiplayer game. Overwatch 2 recently had a collaboration with anime Gundam Wing.

Capcom last released Street Fighter 6 in 2023. New character Elena will be coming to the game on June 5.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Shakira says she insisted on adding 'Hips Don't Lie' to 2006 album
Music // 47 minutes ago
Shakira says she insisted on adding 'Hips Don't Lie' to 2006 album
May 9 (UPI) -- Shakira said her hit song "Hips Don't Lie" almost didn't make it onto the expanded version of her album "Oral Fixation, Vol. 2."
Miley Cyrus releases 'More to Lose,' new 'song that's more of a story'
Music // 2 hours ago
Miley Cyrus releases 'More to Lose,' new 'song that's more of a story'
May 9 (UPI) -- Miley Cyrus released a single and music video for "More to Lose" on Friday, a song that she described as "more of a story."
NBC orders more 'Law & Order,' 'SVU' for 2025-26
TV // 2 hours ago
NBC orders more 'Law & Order,' 'SVU' for 2025-26
May 9 (UPI) -- NBC announced additional seasons of its New York-based crime dramas "Law & Order" and "Law Order: Special Victims Unit" for 2025-26.
Lainey Wilson, Ella Langley clean up at ACM Awards
Entertainment News // 14 hours ago
Lainey Wilson, Ella Langley clean up at ACM Awards
May 8 (UPI) -- Lainey Wilson was the big winner of the night at Thursday's Academy of Country Music Awards in Texas, taking home her second-consecutive Entertainer of the Year Award.
Lorraine Bracco, Brenda Vaccaro: 'Nonnas' was 'joyful,' 'lovely' film
Movies // 5 hours ago
Lorraine Bracco, Brenda Vaccaro: 'Nonnas' was 'joyful,' 'lovely' film
LOS ANGELES, May 9 (UPI) -- Lorraine Bracco and Brenda Vaccaro told UPI that their film "Nonnas," on Netflix Friday, is a feel-good movie that was pleasant to make too.
'Fight or Flight' star Josh Hartnett wants to play 'wilder characters'
Movies // 5 hours ago
'Fight or Flight' star Josh Hartnett wants to play 'wilder characters'
LOS ANGELES, May 9 (UPI) -- Josh Hartnett and Katee Sackoff spoke with UPI about their action movie "Fight or Flight," in theaters Friday, and Hartnett's desire to play unstable characters going through emotional and mental duress.
Famous birthdays for May 9: Chris Diamantopoulos, Noah Centineo
Entertainment News // 7 hours ago
Famous birthdays for May 9: Chris Diamantopoulos, Noah Centineo
May 9 (UPI) -- Actor Chris Diamantopoulos turns 50 and actor Noah Centineo 29, among the famous birthdays for May 9.
'Glengarry,' 'Fear' director James Foley dies
Entertainment News // 17 hours ago
'Glengarry,' 'Fear' director James Foley dies
May 8 (UPI) -- James Foley died of brain cancer at 71 earlier this week. His representatives confirmed his death to the trades Thursday.
Jodie Sweetin to star in Lifetime incel movie
TV // 17 hours ago
Jodie Sweetin to star in Lifetime incel movie
May 8 (UPI) -- Lifetime announced the movie "Datless to Dangerous: My Son's Secret Life," on Thursday. Jodie Sweetin stars as a mother whose son becomes obsessed with the involuntary celibate community online.
Charlize Theron, Uma Thurman face off in 'The Old Guard 2' trailer
Movies // 18 hours ago
Charlize Theron, Uma Thurman face off in 'The Old Guard 2' trailer
May 8 (UPI) -- Charlize Theron plays a former immortal facing off against an ancient enemy portrayed by Uma Thurman in the trailer for Netflix sequel "The Old Guard 2."

Trending Stories

'Mission Impossible - The Final Reckoning' gets 1.90 trailer made for IMAX screens
'Mission Impossible - The Final Reckoning' gets 1.90 trailer made for IMAX screens
Owen Wilson plays a washed-up golfer in trailer for comedy series 'Stick'
Owen Wilson plays a washed-up golfer in trailer for comedy series 'Stick'
'Glengarry,' 'Fear' director James Foley dies
'Glengarry,' 'Fear' director James Foley dies
Noah Wyle says 'The Pitt' Season 2 is 'gearing up'
Noah Wyle says 'The Pitt' Season 2 is 'gearing up'
Lorraine Bracco, Brenda Vaccaro: 'Nonnas' was 'joyful,' 'lovely' film
Lorraine Bracco, Brenda Vaccaro: 'Nonnas' was 'joyful,' 'lovely' film

Follow Us