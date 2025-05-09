May 9 (UPI) -- The Doom Slayer takes on hordes of demons in the new launch trailer for Bethesda Softworks' upcoming prequel game, DOOM: The Dark Ages.

The Doom Slayer uses a variety of deadly melee weapons and firearms against the forces of hell before getting into a massive Atlan mech in the clip released on Friday.

The launch trailer also features footage of the Doom Slayer riding a Mecha Dragon as it fights off a towering foe.

DOOM: The Dark Ages follows a medieval war against hell and is coming to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and PC on May 15.

Bethesda previously released DOOM in 2016 and DOOM Eternal in 2020.

DOOM is a classic first-person shooter series that first began in 1993.