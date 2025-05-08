May 8 (UPI) -- Lainey Wilson was the big winner of the night at Thursday's Academy of Country Music Awards in Texas, taking home her second-consecutive Entertainer of the Year Award.

She ultimately took home four of the ACM awards she was nominated for, including Female Artist of the Year, Album of the Year for Whirlwind and Artist-Songwriter of the Year.

Wilson described her life as a whirlwind, a nod to the title of her album, as she's risen to fame in the past few years. She also won Entertainer of the Year in 2024, and Female Artist of the Year in 2023 and 2024.

"There's been some good music that's come out of Nashville this year and I'm so proud to be part of this generation," she said during her acceptance of the Album of the Year prize.

Newcomer Ella Langley also took home four awards, including Single of the Year for her song "you look like you love me" with Riley Green.

Langley led the night with eight nominations, also winning New Female Artist of the Year, and Vocal Event of the Year and Visual Media of the Year for the song with Green.

The Single of the Year win came mere minutes after Langley finished her performance of "weren't for the wind." Earlier in the night, she sang the 2005 hit "Kerosene" alongside Miranda Lambert.

Song of the Year went to Cody Johnson for "Dirt Cheap" written by Josh Phillips. Johnson tied with the second-most nominations for the night -- seven -- including Entertainer of the Year, Single of the Year and Visual Media of the Year. He performed his hit "The Fall."

Old Dominion won Group of the Year for the eighth year in a row on its 10th consecutive nomination. Lead vocalist Matthew Ramsey thanked the fans.

"Thanks for letting us goof off and explore," he said. "We cant wait to see you out on the road."

The presentation of the Song of the Year award was followed by performances of "Hands of Time" by Eric Church and "Run" by Miranda Lambert.

Blake Shelton sang his new hit "Texas" before introducing Wilson, who performed her own song with a Texas nod, "Whirlwind."

It was the third consecutive year the ACMs were held at the Star in Frisco, Texas, the practice facility for the Dallas Cowboys. It was also country legend Reba McEntire's 18th turn hosting the show.

The Oklahoma native opened the night's performances with a rendition of Merle Haggard's "Okie From Muskogee" followed by Clint Black singing "Rhinestone Cowboy" and Wynonna Judd with "Why Not Me," a hit she initially released with her late mother, Naomi Judd.

Texas native LeAnn Rimes, accompanied by a string ensemble, sang her rendition of the Bill Mack hit, "Blue," which propelled her to fame in 1996. Little Big Town followed with "Girl Crush" and Dan + Shay with "Tequila."

McEntire, Wilson and Lambert joined forces later in the night to debut their new song together, "Trailblazer," honoring women in country music. All three are previous Entertainer of the Year Award winners.

Male Artist of the Year went to Chris Stapleton, his fifth time winning the award. He had six nominations this year, including Entertainer of the Year, Single of the Year for "White Horse," Music Event of the Year for "we don't fight anymore" with Carly Pearce" and Visual Media of the Year for "Think I'm in Love With You."

There are "so many guys in this category who are so deserving," Stapleton said in his acceptance speech. "I'm happy just to be hanging out in the room still."

Stapleton and his wife, Morgane Stapleton, followed the win with a performance of "It Takes a Woman."

Brooks & Dunn won Duo of the Year for the 16th time and performed "Red Dirt Road" with Johnson.

"We've been doing this a long time as most of you know," Ronnie Dunn said. "But not for one second have we ever taken it for granted.

"God bless country music and America."

The presentation was followed by a performance of "Baggage" by Kelsea Ballerini.

Alan Jackson received the ACM Lifetime Achievement Award, as he nears his retirement due to a degenerative nerve condition called Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease. He performed an emotional rendition of his hit "Remember When."

"It was quite an honor," he said of the award.

"A few years ago one of my fans named their dog after me, and I thought that was something!" he joked.

"I came to Nashville with a paper sack full of songs and a dream, and to stand here all these years later is mind-blowing."

Keith Urban, meanwhile, received the ACM Triple Crown Award, which goes to artists who have received a new artist, a top artist and Entertainer of the Year Awards. He's the ninth act to receive the award in the ACMs' 60-year history, having won Top New Male Artist in 2001, Top Male Artist in 2005 and Entertainer of the Year in 2019.

To honor his achievement, Megan Moroney sang "Stupid Boy," Chris Stapleton performed "Blue Ain't Your Color" and the Brothers Osborne sang "Where the Blacktop Ends."

Urban thanked his wife, actor Nicole Kidman, his fans and the team he works with.

"I have a massive team that I couldn't possibly thank by name," he said. "There's no such thing as a self-made man."

Jelly Roll, who had three nominations, performed "Amen" with Shaboozey, who received his first ACM nods this year.

To finish out the night the Backstreet Boys and Rascal Flatts to perform a medley of songs including "Life is a Highway" and "Larger Than Life."

The ACM announced a handful of awards before the streaming of the main show, including Zach Top as New Male Artist of the Year and the Red Clay Strays as New Duo or Group of the Year.

Top, who also received a nomination for Album of the Year for Cold Beer & Country Music, performed his hit "Use Me" at the ceremony.

Lainey Wilson's career: Country music, awards, red carpets