Trending
Entertainment News
May 8, 2025 / 7:52 AM

3 Doors Down cancels tour as singer Brad Arnold battles cancer

By Karen Butler
Share with X
Brad Arnold from 3 Doors Down has announced he is battling Stage 4 kidney cancer. File Photo by Michael Bush/UPI
Brad Arnold from 3 Doors Down has announced he is battling Stage 4 kidney cancer. File Photo by Michael Bush/UPI | License Photo

May 8 (UPI) -- 3 Doors Down singer Brad Arnold has announced that the band canceled its summer concert tour while he battles Stage 4 kidney cancer that has spread to his lungs.

"That's not real good," Arnold, 46, said in a video posted to social media on Wednesday.

"We serve a mighty God and he can overcome anything. I have no fear. I really sincerely am not scared of it at all, but it is going to force us to cancel our tour this summer. We're sorry for that and I'd love for you to lift me up in prayer every chance you get."

The video has already gotten more than 500,000 views on X.

Accompanying it was a written message from Arnold that says: "Thank you for all the memories so far. Now, I believe "ITS NOT MY TIME" is really my song. This'll be a battle so we need our prayers warriors! Thank y'all for being the best fans in the world. We love y'all!"

The band is known for its songs "Kryptonite," "Loser," "Here Without You" and "Let Me Be Myself."

Read More

Latest Headlines

Gretchen Wilson wins 'Masked Singer' Season 13
TV // 1 hour ago
Gretchen Wilson wins 'Masked Singer' Season 13
May 8 (UPI) -- Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Gretchen Wilson won "The Masked Singer" Season 13 on Wednesday night.
Katie Douglas, Kevin Durand: 'Clown in a Cornfield' gives horror spin on parents vs. kids
Movies // 2 hours ago
Katie Douglas, Kevin Durand: 'Clown in a Cornfield' gives horror spin on parents vs. kids
LOS ANGELES, May 8 (UPI) -- Katie Douglas and Kevin Durand told UPI their new horror film, "Clown in a Cornfield," in theaters Friday, also depicts the battle between parents and children.
'Poker Face' S2 showrunner teases 'Longmire' Easter egg
TV // 3 hours ago
'Poker Face' S2 showrunner teases 'Longmire' Easter egg
NEW YORK, May 8 (UPI) -- "Poker Face" showrunner Tony Tost told UPI Season 2 of his Peacock procedural dramedy will feature a nod to his long-canceled, but still beloved western series, "Longmire."
Jillian Bell: Stripper comedy' Summer of 69' shows women as 'sexual beings'
Movies // 3 hours ago
Jillian Bell: Stripper comedy' Summer of 69' shows women as 'sexual beings'
LOS ANGELES, May 8 (UPI) -- Jillian Bell directed "Summer of 69," on Hulu Friday, and spoke to UPI about how the movie shares important sexual tips with young women.
Famous birthdays for May 8: Enrique Iglesias, Bill Cowher
Entertainment News // 5 hours ago
Famous birthdays for May 8: Enrique Iglesias, Bill Cowher
May 8 (UPI) -- Musician Enrique Iglesias turns 50 and football legend Bill Cowher turns 68, among the famous birthdays for May 8.
Sonequa Martin-Green to co-star in 'Blue Bloods' follow-up
TV // 10 hours ago
Sonequa Martin-Green to co-star in 'Blue Bloods' follow-up
May 7 (UPI) -- "The Walking Dead" and "Star Trek: Discovery" alum Sonequa Martin-Green is set to co-star in the upcoming "Blue Bloods" follow-up, "Boston Blue."
Luke Grimes to return as Kayce Dutton for 'Yellowstone' spin-off
TV // 11 hours ago
Luke Grimes to return as Kayce Dutton for 'Yellowstone' spin-off
May 7 (UPI) -- Luke Grimes has signed on to return as Kayce Dutton for the "Yellowstone" spin-off, "Y: Marshals."
Miley Cyrus teases upcoming single "More to Lose"
Music // 16 hours ago
Miley Cyrus teases upcoming single "More to Lose"
May 7 (UPI) -- Miley Cyrus is teasing "More to Lose," a new song from her forthcoming album "Something Beautiful." The singer will release the track Friday.
'Honey Don't' trailer: Margaret Qualley, Chris Evans star in Ethan Cohen film
Movies // 17 hours ago
'Honey Don't' trailer: Margaret Qualley, Chris Evans star in Ethan Cohen film
May 7 (UPI) -- Focus Features is previewing dark comedy "Honey Don't," directed by Ethan Cohen and starring Margaret Qualley, Aubrey Plaza and Chris Evans.
Hugh Laurie to star in Apple TV+ thriller 'The Wanted Man'
TV // 18 hours ago
Hugh Laurie to star in Apple TV+ thriller 'The Wanted Man'
May 7 (UPI) -- "House" actor Hugh Laurie will star in the Apple TV+ drama series "The Wanted Man." The show hails from "Lupin" co-creator George Kay.

Trending Stories

Noah Wyle says 'The Pitt' Season 2 is 'gearing up'
Noah Wyle says 'The Pitt' Season 2 is 'gearing up'
Shakira performs 'Hips Don't Lie' on 'Tonight' to mark song's 20th anniversary
Shakira performs 'Hips Don't Lie' on 'Tonight' to mark song's 20th anniversary
Lorraine Bracco recalls James Gandolfini's reaction to 'Sopranos' ending
Lorraine Bracco recalls James Gandolfini's reaction to 'Sopranos' ending
Jennifer Hudson celebrates talk show's 500th episode, calls journey a 'blessing'
Jennifer Hudson celebrates talk show's 500th episode, calls journey a 'blessing'
'Squid Game' Season 3 teaser previews final death games
'Squid Game' Season 3 teaser previews final death games

Follow Us