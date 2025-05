Famous birthdays for May 8: Enrique Iglesias, Bill Cowher

Enrique Iglesias performs on stage during the iHeartRadio's Fiesta Latina 2022 at the FTX arena in Miami on October 15. The singer turns 50 on May 8. File Photo By Gary I Rothstein/UPI | License Photo

May 8 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Taurus.

They include:

-- YMCA/Red Cross Society founder Jean-Henri Dunant in 1828

-- Harry Truman, 33rd president of the United States, in 1884

-- Economist Friedrich Hayek in 1899

-- Filmmaker Roberto Rossellini in 1906

-- Musician Mary Lou Williams in 1910

-- Musician Robert Johnson in 1911

-- Naturalist David Attenborough in 1926 (age 99)

File Photo by Neil Hall/EPA-EFE

-- Comedian/actor Don Rickles in 1926

-- International Boxing Hall of Fame member Sonny Liston in 1932

-- Actor/musician Rick Nelson in 1940

-- Writer Peter Benchley in 1940

-- Musician Toni Tennille (Captain & Tennille) in 1940 (age 85)

-- Musician Paul Samwell-Smith (Yardbirds) in 1943 (age 82)

-- Musician Gary Glitter in 1944 (age 81)

-- Musician Chris Frantz (Talking Heads/Tom Tom Club) in 1951 (age 74)

-- Musician Philip Bailey (Earth, Wind & Fire) in 1951 (age 74)

-- Musician Alex Van Halen in 1953 (age 72)

-- Actor David Keith in 1954 (age 71)

-- Actor Stephen Furst in 1954

-- Actor Raoul Max Trujillo in 1955 (age 70)

-- Football Hall of Fame member/sports broadcaster Bill Cowher in 1957 (age 68)

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

-- Musician Dave Rowntree (Blur) in 1964 (age 61)

-- Actor Melissa Gilbert in 1964 (age 61)

-- Musician Darren Hayes (Savage Garden) in 1972 (age 53)

-- Musician Enrique Iglesias in 1975 (age 50)

-- Actor Jodhi May in 1975 (age 50)

-- Actor Matt Davis in 1978 (age 47)

-- Actor Stephen Amell in 1981 (age 44)

-- Actor Elyes Gabel in 1983 (age 42)

-- Wrestler Iyo Sky in 1990 (age 35)

-- Pageant contestant/actor Olivia Culpo in 1992 (age 33)