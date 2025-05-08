Cody Johnson, Old Dominion win early awards at ACMs

May 8 (UPI) -- Cody Johnson took home the first award of the night at the Academy of Country Music Awards on Thursday in Texas.

The singer won Song of the Year for "Dirt Cheap" written by Josh Phillips. Johnson received the second-most nominations for the night -- seven -- including Entertainer of the Year, Single of the Year and Visual Media of the Year.

Old Dominion won Group of the Year for the eighth year in a row on its 10th consecutive nomination. Lead vocalist Matthew Ramsey thanked the fans.

"Thanks for letting us goof off and explore," he said. "We cant wait to see you out on the road."

The presentation of the Song of the Year award was followed by performances of "Hands of Time" by Eric Church "Run" by Miranda Lambert. The latter was joined on stage by eight-time nominee Ella Langley to perform the 2005 hit "Kerosene."

Blake Shelton sang his new hit "Texas" before introducing Lainey Wilson, who performed her own song with a Texas nod, "Whirlwind."

It was the third consecutive year the ACMs were held at the Star in Frisco, Texas, the practice facility for the Dallas Cowboys. It was also country legend Reba McEntire's 18th turn hosting the show.

The Oklahoma native opened the night's performances with a rendition of Merle Haggard's "Okie From Muskogee" followed by Clint Black singing "Rhinestone Cowboy" and Wynonna Judd with "Why Not Me," a hit she initially released with her late mother, Naomi Judd.

Texas native LeAnn Rhimes, accompanied by a string ensemble, sang her rendition of the Bill Mack hit, "Blue," which propelled her to fame in 1996. Little Big Town followed with "Girl Crush" and Dan + Shay with "Tequila."

Male Artist of the Year went to Chris Stapleton, his fifth time winning the award. He had six nominations this year, including Entertainer of the Year, Single of the Year for "White Horse," Music Event of the Year for his performance of "we don't fight anymore" with Carly Pearce" and Visual Media of the Year for "Think I'm in Love With You."

There are "so many guys in this category who are so deserving," Stapleton said in his acceptance speech. "I'm happy just to be hanging out in the room still."

The ACM announced a handful of awards before the streaming of the main show, including Zach Top as New Male Artist of the Year, Langley as New Female Artist of the Year, the Red Clay Strays as New Duo or Group of the Year, and Langley and Riley Green for Visual Media of the Year for "you look like you love me."

Top, who also received a nomination for Album of the Year for Cold Beer & Country Music, performed his hit "Use Me" at the ceremony.