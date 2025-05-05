Trending
Entertainment News
May 5, 2025 / 6:47 PM / Updated at 9:17 AM

Colman Domingo, Pharrell Williams, Diana Ross dazzle on Met Gala blue carpet

Basketball legend LeBron James, who was the fashion fundraiser's honorary chair, announced hours before the event that he would not be able to attend.

By Karen Butler
Share with X
Colman Domingo arrives on the red carpet at the 2025 Met Gala celebrating the opening of "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday in New York City. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 7 | Colman Domingo arrives on the red carpet at the 2025 Met Gala celebrating the opening of "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday in New York City. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 5 (UPI) -- Actor Colman Domingo and singers Pharrell Williams and Diana Ross were among the well-heeled celebrities to walk the blue carpet at the Met Gala fundraiser in New York Monday evening.

This year's dress code was "Tailored to You," inspired by the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute's "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" exhibit, which opens Saturday. Fashions on the red carpet included both tailored looks and exaggerated silhouettes.

Domingo -- who frequently makes the media's "best dressed" lists after Hollywood occasions -- wore a blue Valentino cape with a gold lamé collar, while Williams sported a stunning pinstripe jacket of his own design covered in 100,000 white pearls. The singer and music producer is creative director of Louis Vuitton menswear.

Domingo and Williams were both co-chairs of the gala.

Music legend Diana Ross stopped the show in a sparkling silver and white gown and a feather-trimmed coat with an enormous train that needed at least six men to help her carry it up the stairs.

She topped the ensemble off with a white hat with feathers.

Teyana Taylor, La La Anthony and Ego Nwodim hosted a livestream of the arrivals on Vogue's YouTube and social media platforms.

The event started with a performance by the Silk & Sound men's choir, who sang Ross' classic "Ain't No Mountain High Enough."

Also spotted entering the party were Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, Stevie Wonder, Venus Williams, Audra McDonald, Zendaya, Cynthia Erivo, Anne Hathaway, Zoe Saldana, Simone Biles, Sydney Sweeney, Evan Ross, Kerry Washington, Walton Goggins, Aimee Lou Wood, Heidi Klum, Whoopi Goldberg, Spike Lee, Gigi Hadid, Miley Cyrus, Sabrina Carpenter, Megan Thee Stallion, Demi Moore, Jeff Goldblum, Jodie Turner-Smith, Doja Cat and Sarah Snook.

Other attendees included Janelle Monáe, Nicki Minaj, Cardi B, Lizzo, Tyla, Blackpink members Lisa, Rosé and Jennie, Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner, Shakira, Madonna, Pamela Anderson and Nicole Kidman.

Rihanna wore a custom Marc Jacobs look that showed off her baby bump -- the singer and entrepreneur is expecting her third child with her partner, rapper and Met Gala co-chair A$AP Rocky.

Basketball legend LeBron James, who was the gala's honorary chair, announced hours before the event that he would not be able to attend.

"Unfortunately because of my knee injury I sustained at the end of the season I won't be able to attend the Met Gala in NY tonight as so many people have been asking and congratulating me on!" James wrote on X.

"Hate to miss an historical event! My beautiful powerful Queen will be there holding the castle down as she always has done!"

Colman Domingo, Pharrell Williams arrive at 2025 Met Gala

Met Gala chair Colman Domingo arrives on the red carpet at the 2025 Met Gala celebrating the opening of "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on May 5, 2025. Domingo is wearing a custom look by Valentino that features a blue cape and gold lamé collar. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Latest Headlines

Netflix's 'Turning Point: The Vietnam War' brings the conflict home
Entertainment News // 1 minute ago
Netflix's 'Turning Point: The Vietnam War' brings the conflict home
HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, May 6 (UPI) -- While the Vietnam War has been revisited by American authors and filmmakers countless times, a new Netflix documentary series looks to shake the dust of history off the conflict that ended five decades ago.
Rihanna unveils third pregnancy at Met Gala
Music // 37 minutes ago
Rihanna unveils third pregnancy at Met Gala
May 6 (UPI) -- Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are expecting their third child. A pregnant Rihanna showed off her baby bump on the Met Gala blue carpet Monday.
Wyatt Russell, Dennis Quaid see hint of redemption in 'Broke'
Movies // 4 hours ago
Wyatt Russell, Dennis Quaid see hint of redemption in 'Broke'
LOS ANGELES, May 6 (UPI) -- Wyatt Russell and Dennis Quaid spoke with UPI about their new movie "Broke," on video-on-demand Tuesday, and its complicated path toward a redemptive arc.
Interactive 'Back to the Future' is highlight of Universal Fan Fest Nights
Entertainment News // 4 hours ago
Interactive 'Back to the Future' is highlight of Universal Fan Fest Nights
LOS ANGELES, May 6 (UPI) -- Fan Fest Nights, occurring weekends through May 18 at Universal Studios Hollywood, includes recreations of "Back to the Future," "Star Trek," "Dungeons & Dragons" and more.
Famous birthdays for May 6: Emily Alyn Lind, George Clooney
Entertainment News // 6 hours ago
Famous birthdays for May 6: Emily Alyn Lind, George Clooney
May 6 (UPI) -- Actor Emily Alyn Lind turns 23 and actor George Clooney turns 64, among the famous birthdays for May 6.
'Squid Game' Season 3 teaser previews final death games
TV // 14 hours ago
'Squid Game' Season 3 teaser previews final death games
May 5 (UPI) -- Netflix released the first teaser for "Squid Game" Season 3. The final season of the show premieres June 27.
Alison Brie, Dave Franco get too close in 'Together' trailer
Movies // 17 hours ago
Alison Brie, Dave Franco get too close in 'Together' trailer
May 5 (UPI) -- Real-life spouses Alison Brie and Dave Franco star as a couple whose relationship goes from strained to horrifically close in the trailer for Neon's "Together."
Keith Urban to receive Triple Crown Award at 60th ACM Awards
Entertainment News // 17 hours ago
Keith Urban to receive Triple Crown Award at 60th ACM Awards
May 5 (UPI) -- The Academy of Country Music announced Keith Urban will be presented with the ACM Triple Crown Award at the upcoming 60th ACM Awards.
Kyla Pratt, 3 others join 'The Chi' Season 7
TV // 17 hours ago
Kyla Pratt, 3 others join 'The Chi' Season 7
May 5 (UPI) -- Kyla Pratt, Punkie Johnson, Reagan Gomez and Tammy Townsend will guest star in Season 7 of Lena Waithe's "The Chi," which arrives May 18.
'Highest 2 Lowest' teaser: Denzel Washington, Spike Lee reunite on new crime thriller
Movies // 18 hours ago
'Highest 2 Lowest' teaser: Denzel Washington, Spike Lee reunite on new crime thriller
May 5 (UPI) -- A24 is teasing Spike Lee's "Highest 2 Lowest," a new crime thriller starring Denzel Washington. The film reimagines the Akira Kurosawa movie "High and Low."

Trending Stories

'Squid Game' Season 3 teaser previews final death games
'Squid Game' Season 3 teaser previews final death games
Kyla Pratt, 3 others join 'The Chi' Season 7
Kyla Pratt, 3 others join 'The Chi' Season 7
Movie review: 'Friendship' captures Tim Robinson's brand of humor
Movie review: 'Friendship' captures Tim Robinson's brand of humor
Keith Urban to receive Triple Crown Award at 60th ACM Awards
Keith Urban to receive Triple Crown Award at 60th ACM Awards
Alison Brie, Dave Franco get too close in 'Together' trailer
Alison Brie, Dave Franco get too close in 'Together' trailer

Follow Us