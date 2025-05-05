May 5 (UPI) -- Actor Colman Domingo and singers Pharrell Williams and Diana Ross were among the well-heeled celebrities to walk the blue carpet at the Met Gala fundraiser in New York Monday evening.

This year's dress code was "Tailored to You," inspired by the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute's "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" exhibit, which opens Saturday. Fashions on the red carpet included both tailored looks and exaggerated silhouettes.

Domingo -- who frequently makes the media's "best dressed" lists after Hollywood occasions -- wore a blue Valentino cape with a gold lamé collar, while Williams sported a stunning pinstripe jacket of his own design covered in 100,000 white pearls. The singer and music producer is creative director of Louis Vuitton menswear.

Domingo and Williams were both co-chairs of the gala.

Music legend Diana Ross stopped the show in a sparkling silver and white gown and a feather-trimmed coat with an enormous train that needed at least six men to help her carry it up the stairs.

She topped the ensemble off with a white hat with feathers.

Teyana Taylor, La La Anthony and Ego Nwodim hosted a livestream of the arrivals on Vogue's YouTube and social media platforms.

The event started with a performance by the Silk & Sound men's choir, who sang Ross' classic "Ain't No Mountain High Enough."

Also spotted entering the party were Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, Stevie Wonder, Venus Williams, Audra McDonald, Zendaya, Cynthia Erivo, Anne Hathaway, Zoe Saldana, Simone Biles, Sydney Sweeney, Evan Ross, Kerry Washington, Walton Goggins, Aimee Lou Wood, Heidi Klum, Whoopi Goldberg, Spike Lee, Gigi Hadid, Miley Cyrus, Sabrina Carpenter, Megan Thee Stallion, Demi Moore, Jeff Goldblum, Jodie Turner-Smith, Doja Cat and Sarah Snook.

Other attendees included Janelle Monáe, Nicki Minaj, Cardi B, Lizzo, Tyla, Blackpink members Lisa, Rosé and Jennie, Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner, Shakira, Madonna, Pamela Anderson and Nicole Kidman.

Rihanna wore a custom Marc Jacobs look that showed off her baby bump -- the singer and entrepreneur is expecting her third child with her partner, rapper and Met Gala co-chair A$AP Rocky.

Basketball legend LeBron James, who was the gala's honorary chair, announced hours before the event that he would not be able to attend.

"Unfortunately because of my knee injury I sustained at the end of the season I won't be able to attend the Met Gala in NY tonight as so many people have been asking and congratulating me on!" James wrote on X.

"Hate to miss an historical event! My beautiful powerful Queen will be there holding the castle down as she always has done!"

