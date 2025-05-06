Trending
Entertainment News
May 6, 2025

Google honors teachers with a new Doodle

By Jessica Inman
Google released a Doodle Tuesday that honors teachers. Screenshot via Google Doodle
Google released a Doodle Tuesday that honors teachers. Screenshot via Google Doodle

May 6 (UPI) -- Google is celebrating Teacher Appreciation Day with a new Doodle.

The image over the search bar includes a felt-tipped pencil, and folded up sheets of paper meant to represent handwritten thank-you notes from students.

The search engine states that Teacher Appreciation Day is meant to acknowledge "the dedication, sacrifice and everyday care that teachers provide to their students."

"Teachers go into school each morning ready to instill a love for learning, to shape the minds and hearts of their pupils," Google says. "...Thank you teachers across America (times infinity!) for your daily commitment to our leaders of tomorrow."

Teacher Appreciation Day is honored on May 6.

