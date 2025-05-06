Trending
May 6, 2025 / 10:05 AM

Celebrity couples step out at the Met Gala

By Jessica Inman
Russell Wilson (L) and Ciara arrive on the red carpet at the 2025 Met Gala celebrating the opening of "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 5 | Russell Wilson (L) and Ciara arrive on the red carpet at the 2025 Met Gala celebrating the opening of "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 6 (UPI) -- Ciara and Russell Wilson were among the celebrity couples to step out at the Met Gala Monday.

Ciara, 39, wore a black LaQuan Smith gown featuring silver strings of crystals, while Wilson sported a black suit.

Louis Vuitton men's creative director Pharrell Williams, who was among the event's co-chairs alongside Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, wore his own design, which included some 100,000 pearls. He was accompanied by his partner, Helen Lasichanh.

Olympic gymnast Simone Biles, meanwhile, wore a blue Harbison Studio dress with a white collar and long train, and was joined by her partner, professional football player Jonathan Owens.

Alicia Keys stepped out in a red Moncler suit alongside her husband, rapper Swizz Beatz.

Other celebrity couples present at Monday's fundraising gala included Adrien Brody and Georgina Chapman, who wore Marchesa; Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra, who wore Olivier Roustein; Callum Turner and Dua Lipa, who wore Chanel; as well as Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union, who wore Prada. Colin Kaepernick and Nessa Diab also attended.

Colman Domingo, Pharrell Williams arrive at 2025 Met Gala

Met Gala chair Colman Domingo arrives on the red carpet at the 2025 Met Gala celebrating the opening of "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on May 5, 2025. Domingo is wearing a custom look by Valentino that features a blue cape and gold lamé collar. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

