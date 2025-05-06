May 6 (UPI) -- Ciara and Russell Wilson were among the celebrity couples to step out at the Met Gala Monday.

Ciara, 39, wore a black LaQuan Smith gown featuring silver strings of crystals, while Wilson sported a black suit.

Louis Vuitton men's creative director Pharrell Williams, who was among the event's co-chairs alongside Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, wore his own design, which included some 100,000 pearls. He was accompanied by his partner, Helen Lasichanh.

Olympic gymnast Simone Biles, meanwhile, wore a blue Harbison Studio dress with a white collar and long train, and was joined by her partner, professional football player Jonathan Owens.

Alicia Keys stepped out in a red Moncler suit alongside her husband, rapper Swizz Beatz.

Other celebrity couples present at Monday's fundraising gala included Adrien Brody and Georgina Chapman, who wore Marchesa; Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra, who wore Olivier Roustein; Callum Turner and Dua Lipa, who wore Chanel; as well as Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union, who wore Prada. Colin Kaepernick and Nessa Diab also attended.

Colman Domingo, Pharrell Williams arrive at 2025 Met Gala