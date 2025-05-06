Trending
May 6, 2025 / 12:11 PM

WWE 'Raw': Jey Uso defends title against Seth Rollins

By Wade Sheridan
May 6 (UPI) -- World Heavyweight Champion Jey Uso defended his title against Seth Rollins in the main event of WWE Raw.

Uso accepted the match after talking with Rollins' new manager, The Wiseman Paul Heyman. Rollins has started a new group with Heyman that also includes Bron Breakker after he defeated Roman Reigns and CM Punk at WrestleMania 41.

Heyman told Uso that Rollins was willing to face him anytime and anywhere. Uso decided that Raw was the best time as he wasn't afraid of any challengers.

Uso and Rollins had a highly-competitive match for Raw's top prize in the main event. Rollins was joined at ringside by Heyman and Breakker.

Rollins, during the bout, impressively countered a Spear from Uso and turned it into a Pedigree to nearly win. As things started to look dire for Uso, his best friend Sami Zayn arrived from the audience to take out Breakker and even the odds.

Breakker was only stunned momentarily and was eventually able to take out both Zayn and Uso with a Spear as Heyman distracted the referee.

Rollins then nailed Uso with a Stomp and seemed just seconds away from capturing the World Heavyweight Championship until Punk's music hit, much to the crowd's delight.

Punk rushed to the ring with a steel chair and attacked Rollins, ending the match in a disqualification. With a disqualification, Uso remains the World Heavyweight Champion.

After Raw went off the air, Uso was attacked by Logan Paul, who also has his sights set on the World Heavyweight Championship.

