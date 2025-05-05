Met Gala: How to watch, what to expect

May 5 (UPI) -- The 2025 Met Gala is set for Monday, May 5, in New York City.

The fundraiser generates some eight-figures each year for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute. The gala is considered an iconic fashion event, with celebrities from TV, film, music, the fashion world and more walking the red carpet.

This year, Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour will be joined by co-chairs Colman Domingo, Lewis Hamilton, A$AP Rocky and Pharrell Williams. LeBron James will serve as honorary chair.

Teyana Taylor, La La Anthony and Ego Nwodim will host the Met Gala livestream, which begins at 6 p.m. EDT on YouTube.

The 2025 dress code is "Tailored to You," a nod to this year's spring exhibition at the Costume Institute, "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style." The exhibit explores Black dandy style from the 18th century to the modern day.

How to watch

Participants

While the entire guest list is not shared beforehand, confirmed attendees include Ariana Grande, Kendall Jenner, Usher, Zendaya, Kim Kardashian, Sabrina Carpenter, Lady Gaga, Naomi Campbell, Bad Bunny, Zoe Saldana, Cynthia Erivo, Rihanna, Emma Chamberlain, Jennifer Lopez, Janelle Monae, Lala, SZA, Miley Cyrus, Simone Biles, Sydney Sweeney, Billie Eilish, Lizzo, Anok Yai, Gigi Hadid, Charli xcx, Bruno Mars and Camila Cabello.

Selena Gomez, Hailey Bieber, The Weeknd, Gal Gadot, Rose, Rosalia, Anitta, Lana Del Rey, Jenna Ortega, Teyana Taylor, Nicki Minaj, Dua Lipa, Rachel Zegler, Barry Keoghan, Kris Jenner, Demi Moore, Serena Williams, Florence Pugh, Jennie Kim, Cardi B, Timothee Chalamet, Kylie Jenner, Doja Cat, Olivia Rodrigo, Doechii, Lil Nas X, Nicholas Galitzine, Karol G, Elle Fanning, Tyla, Chappell Roan, Pedro Pascal, Ice Spice, Katy Perry, Cara Delevingne, Pete Davidson, Halle Bailey, Diara and Addison Rae will also attend.

Theme and dress code

The 2024 Met Gala featured the dress code "The Garden of Time," a nod to the exhibit theme of "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion."

Memorable Met Gala looks through the years