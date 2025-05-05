Charley Scalies, actor in 'The Wire,' 'Sopranos,' dies at 84

Charley Scalies, who was best-known for his role on "The Wire," has died. He was 84. Photo courtesy of Pixnio

May 5 (UPI) -- Actor Charles Joseph Scalies Jr., better known as Charley, has died at age 84.

Scalies died Thursday at a nursing facility in Phoenixville, Pa., his daughter Anne Marie Scalies told The Hollywood Reporter.

His obituary states he "passed away peacefully after a long battle with Alzheimer's."

Scalies was known for starring as union "checker" Thomas "Horseface" Pakusa in The Wire Season 2.

"As with all the other characters I've been blessed to portray, Horseface lives inside of me. I invite him out to play as needed," he told Chesapeake Bay Magazine in 2019.

Scalies also had a notable appearance as Tony's high school football coach, Coach Molinaro, in a dream sequence in The Sopranos Season 5. His other credits include the 1995 features Two Bits and 12 Monkeys and television shows such as Law & Order.

He was married 62 years to Angeline M. Scalies and had five children, his obituary states.

"Charley emphasized the importance of family, stating that loving their mother, spending quality time and teaching respect and hard work were key elements of fatherhood," the obituary reads.

