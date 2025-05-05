Trending
May 5, 2025 / 12:35 PM

Dolly Parton musical unveils cast, adds 16 shows

By Jessica Inman
Dolly Parton performs at the Red Kettle Kickoff during halftime of the Dallas Cowboys and Washington Commanders game in 2023. Casting for her musical was announced Monday. File Photo by Ian Halperin/UPI
1 of 5 | Dolly Parton performs at the Red Kettle Kickoff during halftime of the Dallas Cowboys and Washington Commanders game in 2023. Casting for her musical was announced Monday. File Photo by Ian Halperin/UPI | License Photo

May 5 (UPI) -- The cast of Dolly: An Original Musical, which details the country music icon's "rag to rhinestones story," was announced Monday.

"We're excited to reveal the three incredible actresses who will bring Dolly Parton to life at different stages in the world premiere of Dolly: An Original Musical in Nashville," an Instagram post reads. "Each one brings heart, talent and that unmistakable Dolly sparkle."

Katie Rose Clarke, Quinn Titcomb and Carrie St. Louis will portray Parton.

The announcement arrives after a nationwide casting call dubbed "The Search for Dolly" began in December.

The show, which kicks off in Nashville ahead of its 2026 Broadway run, also added 16 more performances.

"We want to make sure everybody that wants to see this show has a chance to, so we're adding 16 more shows in Nashville," an Instagram post states. "See you at the Fisher Center through Aug. 31."

Dolly Parton is also releasing a new children's book and is collaborating with Good American on "Joleans" jeans.

Dolly Parton's career: Music, red carpets and style

Dolly Parton, who founded the "Imagination Library" in her native Sevier County in Tennessee, attends a function at the National Press Club in Washington, D.C., on March 23, 2000. Parton was in town to pick up an award from the Association of American Publishers for her efforts to promote literacy. Her five-year-old program has already donated 150,000 books to the county's children. Photo by Joel Rennich/UPI | License Photo

