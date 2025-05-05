Trending
Adam Lambert joins 'Jesus Christ Superstar' live show at Hollywood Bowl

By Jessica Inman
Adam Lambert is set to portray Judas in "Jesus Christ Superstar" at the Hollywood Bowl. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 5 | Adam Lambert is set to portray Judas in "Jesus Christ Superstar" at the Hollywood Bowl. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 5 (UPI) -- Adam Lambert will portray Judas in a Jesus Christ Superstar live show set to run at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles.

He will star opposite Wicked actress Cynthia Erivo, who will play Jesus, during the show's brief run Aug. 1 through Aug. 3.

A post on Monday drew thousands of likes and nearly 200 comments.

"Literally life changing," one comment reads. "I have no words. Jaw on the floor."

Lambert recently finished portraying the Emcee in the Broadway musical Cabaret. His successor, country music star Orville Peck, was recently announced.

Sergio Trujillo is set to direct and choreograph the Hollywood Bowl production, while Wicked's Stephen Oremus will conduct, Variety reports.

Tickets go on sale beginning Tuesday.

Adam Lambert performs on Good Morning America

Adam Lambert performs on the Good Morning America Show at the Rumsey Playfield/SummerStage in Central Park in New York City on June 19, 2015. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

