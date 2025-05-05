Keith Urban to receive Triple Crown Award at 60th ACM Awards

May 5 (UPI) -- The Academy of Country Music announced Keith Urban will be presented with the ACM Triple Crown Award at the upcoming 60th ACM Awards.

The ACM, Prime Video and Dick Clark Productions said the ACM Awards, hosted by Reba McEntire, will feature Urban receiving the first Triple Crown Award since Carrie Underwood was presented with the honor in 2010.

Urban's career will be celebrated with a medley of his biggest hits performed by Chris Stapleton, Megan Moroney and Brothers Osborne.

The ACM said Urban earned the honor by winning Top New Male Vocalist in 2001, Male Vocalist of the Year in 2005 and 2006, as well as Entertainer of the Year in 2019.

The 60th ACM Awards will also feature performances from artists including Alan Jackson, Blake Shelton, Eric Church, Kelsea Ballerini, Lainey Wilson and Miranda Lambert. New Artist of the Year winners Ella Langley and Zach Top are also slated to perform.

Other announced performers include Dan + Shay, Wynonna Judd, Reba McEntire, and the Backstreet Boys with Rascal Flatts.

The award ceremony, which will stream live Thursday at 8 p.m. EDT on Prime Video and the Amazon Music channel on Twitch, "will celebrate six decades of Country Music and feature unforgettable performances by the genre's most legendary and multi-award-winning stars," the Academy of Country Music said.

