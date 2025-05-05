Trending
May 5, 2025 / 4:04 PM

Keith Urban to receive Triple Crown Award at 60th ACM Awards

By Ben Hooper
Keith Urban will receive the ACM Triple Crown Award at the 60th Academy of Country Music Awards on Thursday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Keith Urban will receive the ACM Triple Crown Award at the 60th Academy of Country Music Awards on Thursday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

May 5 (UPI) -- The Academy of Country Music announced Keith Urban will be presented with the ACM Triple Crown Award at the upcoming 60th ACM Awards.

The ACM, Prime Video and Dick Clark Productions said the ACM Awards, hosted by Reba McEntire, will feature Urban receiving the first Triple Crown Award since Carrie Underwood was presented with the honor in 2010.

Urban's career will be celebrated with a medley of his biggest hits performed by Chris Stapleton, Megan Moroney and Brothers Osborne.

The ACM said Urban earned the honor by winning Top New Male Vocalist in 2001, Male Vocalist of the Year in 2005 and 2006, as well as Entertainer of the Year in 2019.

The 60th ACM Awards will also feature performances from artists including Alan Jackson, Blake Shelton, Eric Church, Kelsea Ballerini, Lainey Wilson and Miranda Lambert. New Artist of the Year winners Ella Langley and Zach Top are also slated to perform.

Other announced performers include Dan + Shay, Wynonna Judd, Reba McEntire, and the Backstreet Boys with Rascal Flatts.

The award ceremony, which will stream live Thursday at 8 p.m. EDT on Prime Video and the Amazon Music channel on Twitch, "will celebrate six decades of Country Music and feature unforgettable performances by the genre's most legendary and multi-award-winning stars," the Academy of Country Music said.

Country music stars set to celebrate the Grand Ole Opry

Blake Shelton arrives on the red carpet at the 2022 Matrix Awards in New York City on October 26, 2022. Shelton is serving as the host of "Opry 100: A Live Celebration." Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

