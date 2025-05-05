Entertainment News
May 5, 2025 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for May 5: Hannah Jeter, Richard E. Grant

By UPI Staff
Hannah Jeter smiles during baseball's Hall of Fame induction ceremony in Cooperstown, N.Y., on September 8, 2021. The model turns 35 on May 5. File Photo by Pat Benic/UPI
1 of 3 | Hannah Jeter smiles during baseball's Hall of Fame induction ceremony in Cooperstown, N.Y., on September 8, 2021. The model turns 35 on May 5. File Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo

May 5 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Taurus.

They include:

-- Philosopher Soren Kierkegaard in 1813

-- Political theorist Karl Marx in 1818

-- Hatmaker John Stetson in 1830

-- Journalist Nellie Bly in 1864

File Photo by Library of Congress/UPI

-- Radio personality Freeman Gosden, Amos of "Amos and Andy," in 1899

-- Chef/cookbook author James Beard in 1903

-- Actor Tyrone Power in 1914

-- Musician/actor Alice Faye in 1915

-- Actor Michael Murphy in 1938 (age 86)

-- Actor Lance Henriksen in 1940 (age 85)

-- Musician Tammy Wynette in 1942

-- Actor Michael Palin in 1943 (age 82)

-- Actor John Rhys-Davies in 1944 (age 81)

-- Actor Roger Rees in 1944

-- Writer/TV personality Kurt Loder in 1945 (age 80)

-- Musician Bill Ward (Black Sabbath) in 1948 (age 77)

-- Actor Richard E. Grant in 1957 (age 68)

File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI

-- Musician Ian McCulloch (Echo & the Bunnymen) in 1959 (age 66)

-- TV newsman Brian Williams in 1959 (age 66)

-- Actor Tina Yothers in 1973 (age 52)

-- Actor Vincent Kartheiser in 1979 (age 46)

-- Actor Danielle Fishel in 1981 (age 44)

File Photo by James Atoa/UPI

-- Actor Henry Cavill in 1983 (age 42)

-- Musician Adele in 1988 (age 37)

-- Musician Chris Brown in 1989 (age 36)

-- Model Hannah Jeter in 1990 (age 35)

-- U.S. figure skater Nathan Chen, first to land six quad jumps in Olympics program, in 1999 (age 26)

-- Actor Jenna Davis in 2004 (age 21)

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

