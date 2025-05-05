Famous birthdays for May 5: Hannah Jeter, Richard E. Grant

May 5 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Taurus.
They include:
-- Philosopher Soren Kierkegaard in 1813
-- Political theorist Karl Marx in 1818
-- Hatmaker John Stetson in 1830
-- Journalist Nellie Bly in 1864
-- Radio personality Freeman Gosden, Amos of "Amos and Andy," in 1899
-- Chef/cookbook author James Beard in 1903
-- Actor Tyrone Power in 1914
-- Musician/actor Alice Faye in 1915
-- Actor Michael Murphy in 1938 (age 86)
-- Actor Lance Henriksen in 1940 (age 85)
-- Musician Tammy Wynette in 1942
-- Actor Michael Palin in 1943 (age 82)
-- Actor John Rhys-Davies in 1944 (age 81)
-- Actor Roger Rees in 1944
-- Writer/TV personality Kurt Loder in 1945 (age 80)
-- Musician Bill Ward (Black Sabbath) in 1948 (age 77)
-- Actor Richard E. Grant in 1957 (age 68)
-- Musician Ian McCulloch (Echo & the Bunnymen) in 1959 (age 66)
-- TV newsman Brian Williams in 1959 (age 66)
-- Actor Tina Yothers in 1973 (age 52)
-- Actor Vincent Kartheiser in 1979 (age 46)
-- Actor Danielle Fishel in 1981 (age 44)
-- Actor Henry Cavill in 1983 (age 42)
-- Musician Adele in 1988 (age 37)
-- Musician Chris Brown in 1989 (age 36)
-- Model Hannah Jeter in 1990 (age 35)
-- U.S. figure skater Nathan Chen, first to land six quad jumps in Olympics program, in 1999 (age 26)
-- Actor Jenna Davis in 2004 (age 21)