Famous birthdays for May 5: Hannah Jeter, Richard E. Grant

1 of 3 | Hannah Jeter smiles during baseball's Hall of Fame induction ceremony in Cooperstown, N.Y., on September 8, 2021. The model turns 35 on May 5. File Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo

May 5 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Taurus.

They include:

-- Philosopher Soren Kierkegaard in 1813

-- Political theorist Karl Marx in 1818

-- Hatmaker John Stetson in 1830

-- Journalist Nellie Bly in 1864

File Photo by Library of Congress/UPI

-- Radio personality Freeman Gosden, Amos of "Amos and Andy," in 1899

-- Chef/cookbook author James Beard in 1903

-- Actor Tyrone Power in 1914

-- Musician/actor Alice Faye in 1915

-- Actor Michael Murphy in 1938 (age 86)

-- Actor Lance Henriksen in 1940 (age 85)

-- Musician Tammy Wynette in 1942

-- Actor Michael Palin in 1943 (age 82)

-- Actor John Rhys-Davies in 1944 (age 81)

-- Actor Roger Rees in 1944

-- Writer/TV personality Kurt Loder in 1945 (age 80)

-- Musician Bill Ward (Black Sabbath) in 1948 (age 77)

-- Actor Richard E. Grant in 1957 (age 68)

File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI

-- Musician Ian McCulloch (Echo & the Bunnymen) in 1959 (age 66)

-- TV newsman Brian Williams in 1959 (age 66)

-- Actor Tina Yothers in 1973 (age 52)

-- Actor Vincent Kartheiser in 1979 (age 46)

-- Actor Danielle Fishel in 1981 (age 44)

File Photo by James Atoa/UPI

-- Actor Henry Cavill in 1983 (age 42)

-- Musician Adele in 1988 (age 37)

-- Musician Chris Brown in 1989 (age 36)

-- Model Hannah Jeter in 1990 (age 35)

-- U.S. figure skater Nathan Chen, first to land six quad jumps in Olympics program, in 1999 (age 26)

-- Actor Jenna Davis in 2004 (age 21)