Trending
Entertainment News
May 2, 2025 / 3:49 PM

Ruth Buzzi, comedian known for 'Laugh-In,' dies at 88

By Jessica Inman
Share with X
Actress and comedian Ruth Buzzi died Thursday at age 88. Photo courtesy of Pixnio
Actress and comedian Ruth Buzzi died Thursday at age 88. Photo courtesy of Pixnio

May 2 (UPI) -- Ruth Buzzi, the actress and comedian who played Gladys on Rowan & Martin's Laugh-In, died Thursday. She was 88.

Her family announced her death on Facebook, saying that Buzzi died while sleeping in her Texas home.

"She was in hospice care for several years with Alzheimer's disease," the statement reads. "...Her family requests donating to Alzheimer's research (www.alz.org) in lieu of flowers."

Buzzi previously had multiple strokes, her second husband, Kent Perkins, shared on social media in 2022.

Gladys was Buzzi's most iconic Laugh-In persona, though she portrayed several during her stint on the show. Gladys was known for hitting people with her purse.

Buzzi studied acting alongside Dustin Hoffman and Gene Hackman, starred in the 1976 film Freaky Friday and Sesame Street and was nominated for five Emmy awards. She took home a Golden Globe in 1973.

Notable deaths of 2025

Jill Sobule
Jill Sobule attends the GLAAD Media Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif., on March 30, 2023. Sobule, the singer-songwriter behind "I Kissed a Girl," "Living Color" and "Supermodel," died at the age of 66 on May 2 from a house fire. Photo by Greg Grudt/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Latest Headlines

TXT releases 'Love Language,' first single of 2025
Music // 3 hours ago
TXT releases 'Love Language,' first single of 2025
May 2 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band Together X Tomorrow, better known as TXT, released "Love Language," their first single of 2025.
'The Chosen' gets Season 5 trailer, June premiere date
TV // 4 hours ago
'The Chosen' gets Season 5 trailer, June premiere date
May 2 (UPI) -- Prime Video is previewing "The Chosen: Last Supper," the fifth season of the historical drama starring Jonathan Roumie as Jesus. Season 5 arrives June 15.
Benny Blanco takes Selena Gomez to prom in 'Talk' music video
Music // 4 hours ago
Benny Blanco takes Selena Gomez to prom in 'Talk' music video
May 2 (UPI) -- Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco released a single and music video for "Talk" alongside the deluxe version of their album "I Said I Love You First."
Ed Sheeran performs 'Old Phone' on 'Tonight Show'
Music // 4 hours ago
Ed Sheeran performs 'Old Phone' on 'Tonight Show'
May 2 (UPI) -- Ed Sheeran performed "Old Phone" on "The Tonight Show" after releasing the song and its lyric video. His upcoming album, "Play," drops in September.
'Grand Theft Auto VI' delayed to May 2026
Entertainment News // 6 hours ago
'Grand Theft Auto VI' delayed to May 2026
May 2 (UPI) -- Rockstar Games announced Friday that the release of the highly anticipated video game "Grand Theft Auto VI" has been delayed to May 26, 2026.
Princess Charlotte appears in new photo on her 10th birthday
Entertainment News // 7 hours ago
Princess Charlotte appears in new photo on her 10th birthday
May 2 (UPI) -- Prince William and Kate Middleton celebrated daughter Princess Charlotte's 10th birthday with a new photo taken by the princess of Wales.
Green Day honored with Hollywood Walk of Fame star
Music // 7 hours ago
Green Day honored with Hollywood Walk of Fame star
May 2 (UPI) -- Rock band Green Day was memorialized with the 2,810th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame at a ceremony Thursday.
'Electra' star Maria Bakalova 'more outspoken' when in character
Movies // 7 hours ago
'Electra' star Maria Bakalova 'more outspoken' when in character
LOS ANGELES, May 2 (UPI) -- Maria Bakalova and director Hala Matar spoke with UPI about their film "Electra," in theaters and video-on-demand Friday, starring Bakalova as a performance artist who gets to act out without her real-life inhibitions
Adam Levine, Lisa flirt and fight in Maroon 5's 'Priceless' music video
Music // 8 hours ago
Adam Levine, Lisa flirt and fight in Maroon 5's 'Priceless' music video
May 2 (UPI) -- Adam Levine and Blackpink singer Lisa teamed up on "Priceless," a new single for Maroon 5. The song is the pop rock band's first single in two years.
'I Kissed a Girl,' 'Supermodel' singer Jill Sobule dead at 66
Music // 9 hours ago
'I Kissed a Girl,' 'Supermodel' singer Jill Sobule dead at 66
May 2 (UPI) -- "I Kissed a Girl" and "Supermodel" singer-songwriter Jill Sobule has died at the age of 66.

Trending Stories

'Gilded Age' gets Season 3 teaser, June premiere date
'Gilded Age' gets Season 3 teaser, June premiere date
'I Kissed a Girl,' 'Supermodel' singer Jill Sobule dead at 66
'I Kissed a Girl,' 'Supermodel' singer Jill Sobule dead at 66
'Revival,' 'Resident Alien' Season 4 to premiere in June
'Revival,' 'Resident Alien' Season 4 to premiere in June
Sean 'Diddy' Combs rejects plea offer ahead of jury selection
Sean 'Diddy' Combs rejects plea offer ahead of jury selection
'How to Train Your Dragon' featurette shows the building of Berk
'How to Train Your Dragon' featurette shows the building of Berk

Follow Us