May 2 (UPI) -- Prince William and Kate Middleton are celebrating daughter Princess Charlotte's 10th birthday.

The couple marked the occasion Friday by posting a new photo of Charlotte to their shared Instagram account.

"Happy 10th birthday Princess Charlotte!" they said in the caption.

The image shows Charlotte smiling at the camera with a mountainous landscape behind her. Photo credit is given to Middleton, formally known as Catherine, princess of Wales.

Many comments remarked on Charlotte's resemblance to William.

"Happy Birthday Princess Charlotte! Who is clearly her father's mini-me!" one comment reads.

William and Middleton also share Prince George, 11, and Prince Louis, 7. The couple celebrated 14 years of marriage on Tuesday.

Charlotte's birthday celebration will take place in Windsor, according to ABC News.

A look back at Prince William and Kate Middleton's royal wedding