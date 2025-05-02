Famous birthdays for May 2: David Beckham, Donatella Versace

May 2 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Taurus.
They include:
-- Catherine the Grea of Russia in 1729
-- German fighter ace Manfred "The Red Baron" von Richthofen in 1892
-- Musician Lorenz Hart in 1895
-- Childcare specialist Dr. Benjamin Spock in 1903
-- Musician/actor Theodore Bikel in 1924
-- Author Martha Grimes in 1931 (age 94)
-- Musician Engelbert Humperdinck in 1936 (age 89)
-- Activist/musician Bianca Jagger in 1945 (age 80)
-- Actor David Suchet in 1946 (age 79)
-- Musician Lesley Gore in 1946
-- Inventor James Dyson in 1947 (age 78)
-- Musician Larry Gatlin in 1948 (age 77)
-- Musician Lou Gramm (Foreigner) in 1950 (age 75)
-- Actor Christine Baranski in 1952 (age 73)
-- Fashion designer Donatella Versace in 1955 (age 70)
-- Political commentator Mika Brzezinski in 1967 (age 58)
-- Actor/former professional wrestler Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson in 1972 (age 53)
-- English Football Hall of Fame member David Beckham in 1975 (age 50)
-- Musician Jeff Gutt (Stone Temple Pilots) in 1976 (age 49)
-- Actor Kumail Nanjiani in 1978 (age 47)
-- Actor Ellie Kemper in 1980 (age 45)
-- Actor Robert Buckley in 1981 (age 44)
-- Actor Gaius Charles in 1983 (age 42)
-- NASCAR driver Kyle Busch in 1985 (40)
-- Musician Lily Allen in 1985 (age 40)
-- Comedian/actor Molly Kearney in 1992 (age 33)
-- Princess Charlotte of Cambridge in 2015 (10)