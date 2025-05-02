Trending
May 2, 2025 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for May 2: David Beckham, Donatella Versace

By UPI Staff
David Beckham attends the Winners Room at the EE BAFTA Film Awards at Royal Festival Hall in London on February18, 2024. The former soccer star turns 50 on May 2. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI
1 of 4 | David Beckham attends the Winners Room at the EE BAFTA Film Awards at Royal Festival Hall in London on February18, 2024. The former soccer star turns 50 on May 2. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

May 2 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Taurus.

They include:

-- Catherine the Grea of Russia in 1729

-- German fighter ace Manfred "The Red Baron" von Richthofen in 1892

File Photo by C.J. von Duhren

-- Musician Lorenz Hart in 1895

-- Childcare specialist Dr. Benjamin Spock in 1903

-- Musician/actor Theodore Bikel in 1924

-- Author Martha Grimes in 1931 (age 94)

-- Musician Engelbert Humperdinck in 1936 (age 89)

-- Activist/musician Bianca Jagger in 1945 (age 80)

File Photo by Rune Hellestad/ UPI

-- Actor David Suchet in 1946 (age 79)

-- Musician Lesley Gore in 1946

-- Inventor James Dyson in 1947 (age 78)

-- Musician Larry Gatlin in 1948 (age 77)

-- Musician Lou Gramm (Foreigner) in 1950 (age 75)

-- Actor Christine Baranski in 1952 (age 73)

-- Fashion designer Donatella Versace in 1955 (age 70)

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

-- Political commentator Mika Brzezinski in 1967 (age 58)

-- Actor/former professional wrestler Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson in 1972 (age 53)

-- English Football Hall of Fame member David Beckham in 1975 (age 50)

-- Musician Jeff Gutt (Stone Temple Pilots) in 1976 (age 49)

-- Actor Kumail Nanjiani in 1978 (age 47)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Actor Ellie Kemper in 1980 (age 45)

-- Actor Robert Buckley in 1981 (age 44)

-- Actor Gaius Charles in 1983 (age 42)

-- NASCAR driver Kyle Busch in 1985 (40)

-- Musician Lily Allen in 1985 (age 40)

-- Comedian/actor Molly Kearney in 1992 (age 33)

-- Princess Charlotte of Cambridge in 2015 (10)

File Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI

