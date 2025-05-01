Sadie Sink, Sarah Snook, George Clooney earn Tony Award nominations

May 1 (UPI) -- Sadie Sink, Sarah Snook, George Clooney, Bob Odenkirk, Justina Machado, Nicole Scherzinger, Daniel Dae Kim and other TV and film stars were nominated for Tony Awards honoring excellence in Broadway theater on Thursday morning.
Buena Vista Social Club, Death Becomes Her and Maybe Happy Ending were each nominated for 10 awards, while Dead Outlaw, John Proctor is the Villain, Sunset Blvd. and The Hills of California scored seven nods apiece.
Gypsy star Audra McDonald made Tonys history by securing her 11th career nomination.
Notable snubs this year included Othello co-stars Denzel Washington and Jake Gyllenhaal, as well as Robert Downey Jr., who headlined McNeal; Kieran Culkin, who played a supporting role in Glengarry Glen Ross; and Jim Parsons, who starred in Our Town.
Sarah Paulson and Wendell Pierce read the names of the Tony nominees aloud on YouTube.
Winners are to be announced June 8 at a Radio City Music Hall gala in New York.
Hosted by Wicked star Cynthia Erivo, the ceremony will air live on CBS and stream on Paramount+.
The nominees in the top categories are:
Best Musical
Buena Vista Social Club
Dead Outlaw
Death Becomes Her
Maybe Happy Ending
Operation Mincemeat
Best Revival of a Musical
Floyd Collins
Gypsy
Pirates! The Penzance Musical
Sunset Blvd.
Best Play
English
The Hills of California
John Proctor is the Villain
Oh, Mary!
Purpose
Best Revival of a Play
Eureka Day
Romeo & Juliet
Our Town
Yellow Face
Best Actor in a Musical
Darren Criss, Maybe Happy Ending
Andrew Durand, Dead Outlaw
Tom Francis, Sunset Blvd.
Jonathan Groff, Just in Time
James Monroe Iglehart, A Wonderful World: The Louis Armstrong Musical
Jeremy Jordan, Floyd Collins
Best Supporting Actor in a Musical
Brooks Ashmanskas, SMASH
Jeb Brown, Dead Outlaw
Danny Burstein, Gypsy
Jak Malone, Operation Mincemeat
Taylor Trensch, Floyd Collins
Best Actress in a Musical
Megan Hilty, Death Becomes Her
Audra McDonald, Gypsy
Jasmine Amy Rogers, BOOP! The Musical
Nicole Scherzinger, Sunset Blvd.
Jennifer Simard, Death Becomes Her
Best Supporting Actress in a Musical
Natalie Venetia Belcon, Buena Vista Social Club
Julia Knitel, Dead Outlaw
Gracie Lawrence, Just in Time
Justina Machado, Real Women Have Curves
Joy Woods, Gypsy
Best Actor in a Play
George Clooney, Good Night, and Good Luck
Cole Escola, Oh, Mary!
Jon Michael, Hill Purpose
Daniel Dae Kim, Yellow Face
Harry Lennix, Purpose
Louis McCartney, Stranger Things: The First Shadow
Best Supporting Actor in a Play
Glenn Davis, Purpose
Gabriel Ebert, John Proctor Is the Villain
Francis Jue, Yellow Face
Bob Odenkirk, Glengarry Glen Ross
Conrad Ricamora, Oh, Mary!
Best Actress in a Play
Laura Donnelly, The Hills of California
Mia Farrow, The Roommate
LaTanya Richardson, Jackson Purpose
Sadie Sink, John Proctor Is the Villain
Sarah Snook, The Picture of Dorian Gray
Best Supporting Actress in a Play
Tala Ashe, English
Jessica Hecht, Eureka Day
Marjan Neshat, English
Fina Strazza, John Proctor Is the Villain
Kara Young, Purpose
