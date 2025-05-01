Trending
May 1, 2025 / 9:58 AM

Sadie Sink, Sarah Snook, George Clooney earn Tony Award nominations

By Karen Butler
"Stranger Things" actress Sadie Sink was nominated for a Tony Award Thursday for her performance in "John Proctor is the Villain." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
May 1 (UPI) -- Sadie Sink, Sarah Snook, George Clooney, Bob Odenkirk, Justina Machado, Nicole Scherzinger, Daniel Dae Kim and other TV and film stars were nominated for Tony Awards honoring excellence in Broadway theater on Thursday morning.

Buena Vista Social Club, Death Becomes Her and Maybe Happy Ending were each nominated for 10 awards, while Dead Outlaw, John Proctor is the Villain, Sunset Blvd. and The Hills of California scored seven nods apiece.

Gypsy star Audra McDonald made Tonys history by securing her 11th career nomination.

Notable snubs this year included Othello co-stars Denzel Washington and Jake Gyllenhaal, as well as Robert Downey Jr., who headlined McNeal; Kieran Culkin, who played a supporting role in Glengarry Glen Ross; and Jim Parsons, who starred in Our Town.

Sarah Paulson and Wendell Pierce read the names of the Tony nominees aloud on YouTube.

Winners are to be announced June 8 at a Radio City Music Hall gala in New York.

Hosted by Wicked star Cynthia Erivo, the ceremony will air live on CBS and stream on Paramount+.

The nominees in the top categories are:

Best Musical

Buena Vista Social Club

Dead Outlaw

Death Becomes Her

Maybe Happy Ending

Operation Mincemeat

Best Revival of a Musical

Floyd Collins

Gypsy

Pirates! The Penzance Musical

Sunset Blvd.

Best Play

English

The Hills of California

John Proctor is the Villain

Oh, Mary!

Purpose

Best Revival of a Play

Eureka Day

Romeo & Juliet

Our Town

Yellow Face

Best Actor in a Musical

Darren Criss, Maybe Happy Ending

Andrew Durand, Dead Outlaw

Tom Francis, Sunset Blvd.

Jonathan Groff, Just in Time

James Monroe Iglehart, A Wonderful World: The Louis Armstrong Musical

Jeremy Jordan, Floyd Collins

Best Supporting Actor in a Musical

Brooks Ashmanskas, SMASH

Jeb Brown, Dead Outlaw

Danny Burstein, Gypsy

Jak Malone, Operation Mincemeat

Taylor Trensch, Floyd Collins

Best Actress in a Musical

Megan Hilty, Death Becomes Her

Audra McDonald, Gypsy

Jasmine Amy Rogers, BOOP! The Musical

Nicole Scherzinger, Sunset Blvd.

Jennifer Simard, Death Becomes Her

Best Supporting Actress in a Musical

Natalie Venetia Belcon, Buena Vista Social Club

Julia Knitel, Dead Outlaw

Gracie Lawrence, Just in Time

Justina Machado, Real Women Have Curves

Joy Woods, Gypsy

Best Actor in a Play

George Clooney, Good Night, and Good Luck

Cole Escola, Oh, Mary!

Jon Michael, Hill Purpose

Daniel Dae Kim, Yellow Face

Harry Lennix, Purpose

Louis McCartney, Stranger Things: The First Shadow

Best Supporting Actor in a Play

Glenn Davis, Purpose

Gabriel Ebert, John Proctor Is the Villain

Francis Jue, Yellow Face

Bob Odenkirk, Glengarry Glen Ross

Conrad Ricamora, Oh, Mary!

Best Actress in a Play

Laura Donnelly, The Hills of California

Mia Farrow, The Roommate

LaTanya Richardson, Jackson Purpose

Sadie Sink, John Proctor Is the Villain

Sarah Snook, The Picture of Dorian Gray

Best Supporting Actress in a Play

Tala Ashe, English

Jessica Hecht, Eureka Day

Marjan Neshat, English

Fina Strazza, John Proctor Is the Villain

Kara Young, Purpose

