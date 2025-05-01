Trending
May 1, 2025 / 9:03 AM

Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson celebrate anniversary: '37 years married'

By Jessica Inman
Tom Hanks (L) and Rita Wilson shared tributes to each other on social media to mark their 37th wedding anniversary. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 5 | Tom Hanks (L) and Rita Wilson shared tributes to each other on social media to mark their 37th wedding anniversary. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 1 (UPI) -- Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are celebrating 37 years of marriage.

The couple each posted on Instagram Wednesday to commemorate the milestone.

"37 years married. Today!" Hanks, 68, wrote. "Love you, Mrs."

The post includes a photograph of the couple after an apparent swim, with water and rocky terrain behind them.

Wilson also posted a photograph of the couple. The image she chose was of the pair in an apparently colder location, as they are both wearing hats and jackets.

"Happy 37th anniversary my love!!!" she wrote.

Wilson and Hanks married in 1988 and have two children together, Chet, 34, and Truman, 29. Hanks also has two kids, Colin, 46, and Elizabeth, 41, with his late first wife, Samantha Lewes.

He and Wilson have worked together on such films as Sleepless in Seattle and Asteroid City, and collaborated to produce such movies as My Big Fat Greek Wedding and Mamma Mia.

