Trending
Entertainment News
May 1, 2025 / 2:11 PM

Robert De Niro supports daughter Airyn after her coming out as transgender

By Jessica Inman
Share with X
Robert De Niro voiced his love and support for his daughter Airyn after she came out as a transgender woman. File Photo by Derek French/UPI
1 of 5 | Robert De Niro voiced his love and support for his daughter Airyn after she came out as a transgender woman. File Photo by Derek French/UPI | License Photo

May 1 (UPI) -- Robert De Niro is voicing his love and support for his daughter Airyn, who came out as transgender in an interview with Them this week.

"I loved and supported Aaron as my son, and now I love and support Airyn as my daughter," the actor, 81, said in a statement. "I don't know what the big deal is. I love all my children."

Robert De Niro shares Airyn De Niro and her twin brother, Julian, 29, with his ex-partner Toukie Smith, a model and actress.

In an interview with Them published Tuesday, Airyn said her famous parents did their best to keep her and her brother "out of the limelight."

"They wanted it very private," she said of her childhood. "They have told me they wanted me to have as much of a normal childhood as possible."

She added that she "wasn't brought up having a side part in one of dad's movies or going to business meeting or attending premieres."

"My dad was very big on us finding our own sort of path. I would want (success) to happen on my own merit," she said.

De Niro also has two children with his ex-wife Diahnne Abbott -- Drena, 53, and Raphael, 48. He shares Elliot, 27, and Helen Grace, 13, with his ex-wife Grace Hightower and has a 2-year-old daughter, Gia, with his girlfriend Tiffany Chen.

Airyn De Niro was inspired to begin hormone therapy in November after seeing successful trans women in public spaces.

"Maybe it's not too late for me," she thought. "Maybe I can start."

Robert De Niro turns 80: a look back

Robert De Niro speaks at the ppening ceremonies of the second annual Tribeca Film Festival in New York City on May 6, 2003. De Niro is a co-founder of the festival. Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Latest Headlines

ACM Awards to feature star-studded 'Songs of the Decades' performance
Music // 3 minutes ago
ACM Awards to feature star-studded 'Songs of the Decades' performance
May 1 (UPI) -- The 60th annual Academy of Country Music Awards will feature a "Songs of the Decades" performance and several duets. Performers include Dan + Shay, Wynonna Judd, Reba McEntire, and the Backstreet Boys with Rascal Flatts.
'How to Train Your Dragon' featurette shows the building of Berk
Movies // 53 minutes ago
'How to Train Your Dragon' featurette shows the building of Berk
May 1 (UPI) -- Universal Pictures released a behind-the-scenes featurette showing how the island of Berk was constructed for the live-action remake of "How to Train Your Dragon."
Stephen Moyer solves murders in the art world in 'Art Detectives' trailer
TV // 1 hour ago
Stephen Moyer solves murders in the art world in 'Art Detectives' trailer
May 1 (UPI) -- Acorn TV released a trailer for upcoming series Art Detectives, which stars Stephen Moyer as a police detective solving murders in the art world.
Rose, Michelle Yeoh among Gold House's A100 list of Asian Pacific leaders
Entertainment News // 2 hours ago
Rose, Michelle Yeoh among Gold House's A100 list of Asian Pacific leaders
May 1 (UPI) -- Blackpink singers Rosé and Lisa, as well as "Wicked" actors Michelle Yeoh and Bowen Yang, are among Gold House's A100 honorees of 2025.
'Sorry, Baby' trailer: Eva Victor, Naomi Ackie star in A24 drama
Movies // 3 hours ago
'Sorry, Baby' trailer: Eva Victor, Naomi Ackie star in A24 drama
May 1 (UPI) -- A24 is previewing "Sorry, Baby," starring Eva Victor and Naomi Ackie. The movie, which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival, marks Victor's directorial debut.
Vince Vaughn, Susan Sarandon attend 'Nonnas' premiere
Movies // 4 hours ago
Vince Vaughn, Susan Sarandon attend 'Nonnas' premiere
May 1 (UPI) -- Vince Vaughn, Susan Sarandon, Joe Manganiello, Lorraine Bracco and other cast members attended the premiere of the Netflix film "Nonnas," which arrives on the streamer May 9.
Allison Lanier to exit 'Young and the Restless' after Friday's episode
TV // 4 hours ago
Allison Lanier to exit 'Young and the Restless' after Friday's episode
May 1 (UPI) -- Allison Lanier, who plays Summer Newman on "The Young and the Restless," announced her departure from the soap opera, saying "it's time to grow in a different direction."
Sadie Sink, Sarah Snook, George Clooney earn Tony Award nominations
Entertainment News // 4 hours ago
Sadie Sink, Sarah Snook, George Clooney earn Tony Award nominations
May 1 (UPI) -- Sadie Sink, Sarah Snook, George Clooney, Bob Odenkirk, Nicole Scherzinger, Daniel Dae Kim and other TV and film stars were nominated for Tony Awards honoring excellence in Broadway theater on Thursday morning.
Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson celebrate anniversary: '37 years married'
Entertainment News // 5 hours ago
Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson celebrate anniversary: '37 years married'
May 1 (UPI) -- Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are celebrating 37 years of marriage. The couple married in 1988 and have two children together.
Anthony Michael Hall joins Season 2 cast of 'Wednesday'
TV // 6 hours ago
Anthony Michael Hall joins Season 2 cast of 'Wednesday'
May 1 (UPI) -- "Reacher" and "Bosch: Legacy" alum Anthony Michael Hall has joined the cast of the Netflix series "Wednesday" for its second season.

Trending Stories

Sadie Sink, Sarah Snook, George Clooney earn Tony Award nominations
Sadie Sink, Sarah Snook, George Clooney earn Tony Award nominations
'Dog Man' to start streaming May 30 on Peacock
'Dog Man' to start streaming May 30 on Peacock
Josh Holloway takes on 'Southwest Al Capone' in 'Duster' trailer
Josh Holloway takes on 'Southwest Al Capone' in 'Duster' trailer
'John Wick' documentary available next week
'John Wick' documentary available next week
'North of North' to return for Season 2
'North of North' to return for Season 2

Follow Us