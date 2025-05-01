Google Doodle honors ukulele to mark Asian/Pacific American Heritage Month

Google celebrated the start of Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander Heritage Month with a new Doodle featuring a ukulele. Screenshot via Google Doodle

May 1 (UPI) -- Google is celebrating the start of Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander Heritage Month with a new Doodle.

On Thursday, the image just above the Google search bar included a ukulele.

"The Doodle artwork incorporates symbols representing Hawaii's multicultural heritage, including a palaka pattern, a 'ulu (breadfruit) leaf, a puakenikeni flower and a lei," Google said.

The ukulele is an instrument adapted from ones used by Portuguese settlers in Hawaii in the 1800s, an according to Google, and surged in popularity after Hawaii's King David Kalakua "fell in love with the ukulele and learned how to play it."

"Whether it is played at a backyard gathering or on the concert stage, the ukulele continues to be celebrated as a beloved instrument and symbol of Hawaii's musical heritage," said Halena Kapuni-Reynolds, National Museum of the American Indian associate curator/Native Hawaiian history and culture. "It's simple design, portability and use in various musical genres speaks to its broad global appeal across communities."

Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander Heritage Month is recognized each May.