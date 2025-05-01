Trending
Entertainment News
May 1, 2025 / 12:35 PM

Rose, Michelle Yeoh among Gold House's A100 list of Asian Pacific leaders

By Jessica Inman
Share with X
"Wicked" actress Michelle Yeoh is one of this year's Gold House A100 honorees. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 5 | "Wicked" actress Michelle Yeoh is one of this year's Gold House A100 honorees. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 1 (UPI) -- Blackpink singers Rosé and Lisa, as well as Wicked actors Michelle Yeoh and Bowen Yang, are among Gold House's A100 honorees of 2025.

"We are about to reveal the annual Gold House A100, which recognizes the most impactful Asian Pacific Islanders across industries," CBS Mornings featured host Vladimir Duthiers announced in a segment Thursday.

Other honorees include singer and Sunset Boulevard actress Nicole Scherzinger, Crazy Rich Asians director Jon M. Chu, and music artists Tyla and Charli XCX.

K-pop stars Rosé and Lisa both recently released solo albums. Lisa also made her acting debut in Season 3 of the HBO series The White Lotus.

"The A100 list illuminates the profoud cultural imprint of the Asian Pacific community," said Gold House executives Bing Chen and Jeremy Tran.

The announcement coincides with the beginning of Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, which is celebrated in May each year.

"With this year's honorees, we celebrate more than achievement -- we honor the courage of those who take first steps where no clear solutions exist, becoming the first lights taht guide us all forward," continued Chen and Tran.

Honorees will be feted with a reception, dinner and gala May 9 and 10, Billboard reports.

K-pop stars walk the red carpet

Lisa, of Blackpink, arrives on the red carpet at the MTV Video Music Awards at the UBS Arena in Elmont, N.Y., on September 11, 2024. Lisa recently released a performance video for her solo single "Moonlit Floor." Photo by Derek C. French/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Latest Headlines

'Sorry, Baby' trailer: Eva Victor, Naomi Ackie star in A24 drama
Movies // 2 hours ago
'Sorry, Baby' trailer: Eva Victor, Naomi Ackie star in A24 drama
May 1 (UPI) -- A24 is previewing "Sorry, Baby," starring Eva Victor and Naomi Ackie. The movie, which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival, marks Victor's directorial debut.
Vince Vaughn, Susan Sarandon attend 'Nonnas' premiere
Movies // 2 hours ago
Vince Vaughn, Susan Sarandon attend 'Nonnas' premiere
May 1 (UPI) -- Vince Vaughn, Susan Sarandon, Joe Manganiello, Lorraine Bracco and other cast members attended the premiere of the Netflix film "Nonnas," which arrives on the streamer May 9.
Allison Lanier to exit 'Young and the Restless' after Friday's episode
TV // 3 hours ago
Allison Lanier to exit 'Young and the Restless' after Friday's episode
May 1 (UPI) -- Allison Lanier, who plays Summer Newman on "The Young and the Restless," announced her departure from the soap opera, saying "it's time to grow in a different direction."
Sadie Sink, Sarah Snook, George Clooney earn Tony Award nominations
Entertainment News // 3 hours ago
Sadie Sink, Sarah Snook, George Clooney earn Tony Award nominations
May 1 (UPI) -- Sadie Sink, Sarah Snook, George Clooney, Bob Odenkirk, Nicole Scherzinger, Daniel Dae Kim and other TV and film stars were nominated for Tony Awards honoring excellence in Broadway theater on Thursday morning.
Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson celebrate anniversary: '37 years married'
Entertainment News // 4 hours ago
Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson celebrate anniversary: '37 years married'
May 1 (UPI) -- Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are celebrating 37 years of marriage. The couple married in 1988 and have two children together.
Anthony Michael Hall joins Season 2 cast of 'Wednesday'
TV // 4 hours ago
Anthony Michael Hall joins Season 2 cast of 'Wednesday'
May 1 (UPI) -- "Reacher" and "Bosch: Legacy" alum Anthony Michael Hall has joined the cast of the Netflix series "Wednesday" for its second season.
Google Doodle honors ukulele to mark Asian/Pacific American Heritage Month
Entertainment News // 4 hours ago
Google Doodle honors ukulele to mark Asian/Pacific American Heritage Month
May 1 (UPI) -- Google celebrated the start of Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander Heritage Month with a new Doodle featuring a ukulele.
'Our Flag Means Death' icon Taika Waititi revealed as Lucky Duck on 'Masked Singer'
TV // 5 hours ago
'Our Flag Means Death' icon Taika Waititi revealed as Lucky Duck on 'Masked Singer'
May 1 (UPI) -- "Our Flag Means Death" icon and Oscar-winning filmmaker Taika Waititi was revealed as Lucky Duck on "The Masked Singer" Wednesday night.
Movie review: Nicolas Cage elevates intriguing 'The Surfer'
Movies // 8 hours ago
Movie review: Nicolas Cage elevates intriguing 'The Surfer'
LOS ANGELES, May 1 (UPI) -- "The Surfer," in theaters Friday, finds Nicolas Cage battling beach bullies in an effective allegory for doubling down on poor decisions.
Famous birthdays for May 1: Wes Anderson, Judy Collins
Entertainment News // 10 hours ago
Famous birthdays for May 1: Wes Anderson, Judy Collins
May 1 (UPI) -- Filmmaker Wes Anderson turns 56 and musician Judy Collins turns 86, among the famous birthdays for May 1.

Trending Stories

'Dog Man' to start streaming May 30 on Peacock
'Dog Man' to start streaming May 30 on Peacock
Sadie Sink, Sarah Snook, George Clooney earn Tony Award nominations
Sadie Sink, Sarah Snook, George Clooney earn Tony Award nominations
Season 2 of 'Shogun' to begin production in January
Season 2 of 'Shogun' to begin production in January
Josh Holloway takes on 'Southwest Al Capone' in 'Duster' trailer
Josh Holloway takes on 'Southwest Al Capone' in 'Duster' trailer
'North of North' to return for Season 2
'North of North' to return for Season 2

Follow Us