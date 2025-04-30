April 30 (UPI) -- "Livin' on a Prayer" singer Jon Bon Jovi is celebrating 36 years of marriage.

The music artist, 63, marked his 36th wedding anniversary with his high school sweetheart, Dorothea Bongiovi, on Tuesday.

"36 roses for 36 amazing years," he wrote in an Instagram post. "Happy anniversary my love..."

The post includes a photograph of a rose bouquet sitting on what appears to be a patio table outside.

The second image in the carousel is a throwback photo showing the couple on their wedding day. The third photo is the sign outside the Graceland Wedding Chapel where they eloped.

The couple share children Stephanie, 31, Jesse, 30, Jake, 22, and Romeo, 21. Jake Bongiovi married Stranger Things actress Millie Bobby Brown in May 2024.

Jon Bon Jovi honored at MusiCares Person of the Year gala in LA