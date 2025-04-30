Trending
Jon Bon Jovi, wife Dorothea celebrate '36 amazing years' of marriage

By Jessica Inman
Jake Bongiovi, Millie Bobby Brown, Dorothea Hurley and Jon Bon Jovi, from left to right, attend the New York premiere of "Damsel" in 2024. Jon Bon Jovi and Dorothea married in 1989 and have four children together, including Jake. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 4 | Jake Bongiovi, Millie Bobby Brown, Dorothea Hurley and Jon Bon Jovi, from left to right, attend the New York premiere of "Damsel" in 2024. Jon Bon Jovi and Dorothea married in 1989 and have four children together, including Jake. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 30 (UPI) -- "Livin' on a Prayer" singer Jon Bon Jovi is celebrating 36 years of marriage.

The music artist, 63, marked his 36th wedding anniversary with his high school sweetheart, Dorothea Bongiovi, on Tuesday.

"36 roses for 36 amazing years," he wrote in an Instagram post. "Happy anniversary my love..."

The post includes a photograph of a rose bouquet sitting on what appears to be a patio table outside.

The second image in the carousel is a throwback photo showing the couple on their wedding day. The third photo is the sign outside the Graceland Wedding Chapel where they eloped.

The couple share children Stephanie, 31, Jesse, 30, Jake, 22, and Romeo, 21. Jake Bongiovi married Stranger Things actress Millie Bobby Brown in May 2024.

Jon Bon Jovi honored at MusiCares Person of the Year gala in LA

Honoree Jon Bon Jovi attends the 2024 MusiCares Person of the Year gala at the Los Angeles Convention Center in Los Angeles on February 2, 2024. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

