April 30, 2025 / 9:17 AM

Jeremy Renner says writing book about his accident was 'healing'

By Jessica Inman
Jeremy Renner talked about healing from his 2023 snowplow incident on "Tonight." File Photo by Patrick Rideaux/UPI
Jeremy Renner talked about healing from his 2023 snowplow incident on "Tonight." File Photo by Patrick Rideaux/UPI

April 30 (UPI) -- Marvel actor Jeremy Renner says writing his book, My Next Breath, was "healing" for himself and his family after the snowplow accident that nearly killed him.

Renner, 54, opened up about the 2023 incident and the recovery that followed Tuesday on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

"I was walking again. I was doing doing good. I was feeling pretty good. Then the idea of writing the book came around and I was like, 'Oh, God, I got to relive this thing. Like word by word.'" he told Fallon. "It was quite the struggle....To relive it, to recount it, to own it in a different way word by word was quite healing for me."

"I learned a lot in writing it," he added. "It was healing in a lot of different ways, and look, we know how this thing ends. We know how the movie ends -- I'm here. Right?"

The book also became a means of providing closure for his family, including his nephew, who was present at the time of the accident.

The title My Next Breath references how labored each next breath was after Renner was crushed by the snowcat, breaking some 38 bones.

Following the incident, Renner said that he doesn't have stress or bad days.

"You don't have to get run over by a snowcat to do that -- that's why I started to write the book," he said. "...I think there are ways to have that perspective -- there are a few things that we do have control of in life, for all of us, is our perspective, and that is about it."

While he was on Tonight, Renner introduced his emotional support animal, his dog Hershey.

"This is my dude! My dog!" Renner said.

"I mean, he looks pretty anxious himself," Fallon responded.

Fallon then brought out an "emotional support animal" for Hershey -- a rabbit named Lady Fluffernutter. The bunny was followed by the pig Petunia and the parrot Ping-Pong.

My Next Breath arrived Tuesday.

Marvel stars walk the red carpet

Iron Man star Robert Downey Jr. (R), and his wife, Susan Downey, attend the premiere of "Avengers: Endgame" in Los Angeles on April 22, 2019. Downey, in 2024, announced that he will be returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the villainous Dr. Doom. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

