April 29, 2025 / 9:23 AM

Martha Stewart crashes chef Jose Andres' interview on 'Tonight'

By Jessica Inman
Martha Stewart surprised her "Yes, Chef!" co-host Jose Andres during his interview Monday on "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon." File Photo by James Atoa/UPI
1 of 5 | Martha Stewart surprised her "Yes, Chef!" co-host Jose Andres during his interview Monday on "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon." File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

April 29 (UPI) -- Martha Stewart crashed chef Jose Andres' interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Monday.

"I was in the building," Stewart said after taking a seat next to her Yes, Chef! co-host.

Yes, Chef! is a new cooking competition series that premiered Monday on NBC. The show features "12 accomplished chefs with slight personality disorders," according to Stewart.

"Like all of us," Andres added.

"In this transformation show disguised as a cooking competition, the chefs compete in strategic challenges where they must put their egos on the back burner as they go head to head in the kitchen -- all in pursuit of a changing cash prize," an official synopsis says.

On Tonight, Andres also discussed what it was like to work with Stewart.

"She's so full of energy," he said. "We are shooting all day. Day after day. Non-stop. And we finish, and I want to go home. We shot it in Toronto. In Toronto, in the middle of winter, it's only snow and raccoons... But she wants to go out, and she doesn't want to go out for one restaurant. She's like, 'Where are we having cocktails?'"

Yes, Chef! airs Mondays at 10 p.m. EDT on NBC and also streams on Peacock.

Martha Stewart's career: Cooking, creating and red carpets

Martha Stewart stops to talk to friends during a March of Dimes luncheon that she spoke at in St. Louis on November 6, 1998. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

