Dolly Parton to release new 'Billy the Kid' children's book

April 29 (UPI) -- Country music icon Dolly Parton will release another children's book Dec. 2.

Dolly Parton's Billy the Kid Dances His Heart Out is the third installment in a picture book series that follows the adventures of "her god-dog, Billy the Kid," a press release states.

"French bulldog and musical superstar Billy the Kid faces one of his biggest fears: dancing in front of an audience," an official synopsis states. "To prepare for his exciting gig opening for Dolly Parton's Doggy Dance Pawty, Billy enrolls in dance lessons and is paw-struck by his teacher, Bella, who is as graceful as she is beautiful."

The book, illustrated by MacKenzie Haley and written by Parton with Erica S. Perl, follows Billy's attempts to catch his crush's eye while improving his dance moves.

Previous standalone titles in the series include Billy the Kid Makes It Big and Billy the Kid Comes Home for Christmas.

Parton also released the books Coat of Many Colors and I am a Rainbow, in 1994 and 2009, respectively.

A new song from Parton, "Bella," will coincide with the Dec. 2 release.

"I am excited to introduce Bella into Billy's life in our new book," Parton said in a statement. "Creating stories that are fun, real and carry life lessons hopefully makes it meaningful for children and their parents to experience the joy of reading together."

