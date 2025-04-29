Trending
April 29, 2025 / 11:55 AM / Updated at 11:55 AM

WWE 'Raw': Seth Rollins, Bron Breakker bully Sami Zayn

By Wade Sheridan
WWE power couple Seth Rollins (L) and Becky Lynch arrive for the MTV Movie &amp; TV Awards in Santa Monica, Calif., on June 15, 2019. Rollins and Lynch were both featured parts of this week's edition of "Raw." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
WWE power couple Seth Rollins (L) and Becky Lynch arrive for the MTV Movie & TV Awards in Santa Monica, Calif., on June 15, 2019. Rollins and Lynch were both featured parts of this week's edition of "Raw." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 29 (UPI) -- Seth Rollins began his takeover of WWE Raw by attacking his former friend Sami Zayn alongside his new partner Bron Breakker and new advisor Paul Heyman.

Rollins, fresh from his big victory against Roman Reigns and CM Punk at WrestleMania 41, opened the show on Monday with his new crew. Rollins described how he was going to usher in a new era of professional wrestling and carry the industry into the future.

Zayn arrived onto the scene and tried to convince his friend that forming a villainous alliance with Breakker and Heyman was not the way to inspire change.

Rollins then gave Zayn a warning, telling him to leave Raw and join WWE's second show SmackDown or face the consequences for standing in his way. Heyman later sweetened the deal, stating that Zayn would get to face the winner of John Cena vs. Randy Orton for the Undisputed WWE Championship if he joins SmackDown.

Zayn came back to the ring for the final segment of Raw to give his answer to Rollins. Zayn mentioned how it is his dream to become a world champion but ultimately, he would not be leaving Raw.

A match was then started between Zayn and Breakker, with Rollins and Heyman watching from the ringside area.

Breakker ended up dominating Zayn and caused him to need medical assistance after receiving four Spears. The referee called for the bell so that WWE personnel could attend to Zayn.

Rollins then added further injury to Zayn by nailing him with a Stomp as he was being helped up.

