April 28, 2025 / 9:00 AM

Rupert Grint, wife Georgia celebrate birth of second child

By Jessica Inman
Rupert Grint has announced the birth of his second daughter. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Rupert Grint has announced the birth of his second daughter. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

April 28 (UPI) -- Harry Potter actor Rupert Grint has welcomed his second child with his wife, Georgia Groome.

Grint took to Instagram to share the news that their daughter, Goldie, had arrived.

"'Secret Child Slightly Revealed,'" he wrote in his caption. "Introducing Goldie G. Grint. A 10/10 baby (so far)."

The photograph shows part of Goldie's face. The newborn wears an embroidered onesie featuring her name, a gray sweater and a pale pink hat. She is resting in what appears to be a cheetah print hoodie.

The post also gave a shoutout to Dr. Alex Digesu for "always delivering."

Grint, 36, and Groome, 33, welcomed daughter Wednesday in 2020.

Stars of "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone," from left to right, Emma Watson (Hermione Granger), Daniel Radcliffe (Harry Potter) and Rupert Grint (Ron Weasley) pose at the New York premiere of the film on November 11, 2001 in New York City. File Photo by Ezio Petersen/UPI

