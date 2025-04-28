Trending
April 28, 2025 / 1:48 PM

'Drag Race' stars mourn Jiggly Caliente, call her 'so very loved'

By Jessica Inman
April 28 (UPI) -- RuPaul's Drag Race stars are paying tribute to actress and Drag Race Philippines judge Bianco Castro-Arabejo, who was better known as Jiggly Caliente.

Caliente died Sunday at age 44, her family announced. The news followed word Caliente was dropping out of Drag Race Philippines after having "most" of her right leg amputated due to an infection.

The television personality and drag performer came to fame as a contestant in RuPaul's Drag Race Season 4 and later appeared in RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Season 6. She served as a judge in the first three seasons of Drag Race Philippines.

Season 7 star Ginger Minj described Caliente as "one of the fiercest, funniest, most loyal friends I've ever had" in an Instagram post.

"Over the past 11 years she taught me to stand up for myself, held me accountable when necessary and never failed to me me laugh til I cried," the post continued. "Grateful I got to say goodbye, heartbroken I had to. Shattered."

"The first time I met Jiggly Caliente was at Yuhau Hamasaki's 21st birthday party," wrote Bob the Drag Queen in a post memorializing her. "She was standing in the corner fixing her ponytail in the star corner of the dressing room at a nightclub called The Web. We didn't know each other, but I wanted to tell her what a good job she did in the show. I watched as she danced down."

"It was a two-story nightclub with a balcony over the dance floor / performance space and I remember the shower of money falling over her while she performed a Missy Elliot mega mix. She loved NYC, hip-hop, and men," the post continued. "I was lucky enough to tour, laugh and cry with Jiggly over the years. I'll miss our random calls to talk shit and laugh about stuff I could never share here. I loved watching you go from NYC Star to international drag sensation. We lost a real one today. Sis, you really did 'retire with the crown.'"

RuPaul's Drag Race judge Michelle Visage addressed her note to "my jiggles."

"The laughter was endless, our talks were special, your energy was contagious. You were and remain so very loved. This world lost an angel and we want you to soar high. I love you so much honey."

Season 2 contestant Jujubee called Caliente her "sister."

"Thank you for all the laughs and snacks we shared," she said. "The quick reads you had for me will always bring a smile to my face. I am so grateful we met this lifetime. I love you Jiggly. Rest in peace."

Kennedy Davenport also posted on Instagram mourning the loss of her "niece and Drag Race sister."

"We didn't talk much but every time we did it was like no time had passed between us. Rest in the arms of the Lord baby girl. Please pray and lift up my sister Chevelle Brooks, her chosen family and blood family. I love you for life."

Heidi N Closet described Caliente as "a sister unlike any other."

"Missing you truly Jiggles. Save me a seat sister and when I see you again I'm reading you the house down. Just how you'd want it to be," the post reads.

Jinkx Monsoon, meanwhile, said that Caliente "was so much person in one little body.

"She lived her life exactly how she wanted to -- never taking a moment of it for granted," the tribute says. "She always reminded me to be grateful for every little gift our blessed lives give us. She never complained about touring -- she loved this life. She accomplished so much in a relatively short time and we are all so proud of her."

Ben Dela Creme said that Caliente "had a sweetness that defied her strength."

"I saw her on my TV a few years before I joined the sisterhood, and I immediately fell in love. I'm glad I got to know her. I'm glad we all did. I'm glad she was surrounded by friends and loved ones in the end. The world loved her and rightly so."

'RuPaul's Drag Race' stars on the red carpet

Courtney Act arrives at the G'Day USA Los Angeles Black Tie Gala in Los Angeles, on January 11, 2014. Courtney, a singer who appeared in the first season of "Australian Idol" in 2003, was a runner-up on Season 6 of "RuPaul's Drag Race." Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

