Joshua Jackson says there's 'Dawson's Creek' text chain to support James Van Der Beek

April 28 (UPI) -- Joshua Jackson says there's a Dawson's Creek text chain to support James Van Der Beek amid his battle with cancer.

Jackson, who portrayed Pacey Witter on the show, said Van Der Beek's health scare "brought the whole gang back together," when he appeared Monday on The Jennifer Hudson Show.

"We have a little group text going and the last I heard, it's not really my story to tell, but that the latest round of treatment was doing well," Jackson said. "So he's doing a little bit better, but it's obviously very, very scary. And yeah, thoughts, prayers and just anything that can be done for him and his family as a large young family."

Van Der Beek portrayed Dawson Leery on the show, which ran until 2003. He announced that he'd been privately battling colorectal cancer in November.

He also recently appeared in The Masked Singer, getting eliminated in March.