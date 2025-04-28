Famous birthdays for April 28: Jay Leno, Victoria de Angelis

April 28 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Taurus.

They include:

-- British King Edward IV in 1442

-- James Monroe, fifth president of the United States, in 1758

-- Actor Lionel Barrymore in 1878

-- German industrialist Oskar Schindler, credited with saving almost 1,200 Jews during the World War II Holocaust, in 1908

-- Automaker Ferruccio Lamborghini in 1916

-- Writer Harper Lee in 1926

-- Former U.S. Secretary of State James Baker in 1930 (age 95)

-- Actor Carolyn Jones in 1930

-- Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein in 1937

-- Actor Madge Sinclair in 1940

-- Actor Ann-Margret in 1941 (age 84)

-- Actor Marcia Strassman in 1948

-- Writer Terry Pratchett in 1948

-- Actor Paul Guilfoyle in 1949 (age 76)

-- Actor Bruno Kirby in 1949

-- Comedian/TV personality Jay Leno in 1950 (age 75)

-- Actor Mary McDonnell in 1952 (age 73)

-- Musician Kim Gordon (Sonic Youth) in 1953 (age 72)

-- U.S. Supreme Court Justice Elena Kagan in 1960 (age 65)

-- Writer Ian Rankin in 1960 (age 65)

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Barry Larkin in 1964 (age 61)

-- Golfer John Daly in 1966 (age 59)

-- Musician Too Short in 1966 (age 59)

-- Actor Bridget Moynahan in 1971 (age 54)

-- Actor Jorge Garcia in 1973 (age 52)

-- Actor Penelope Cruz in 1974 (age 51)

-- Actor Michael Carbonaro in 1976 (age 49)

-- TV personality Drew Scott in 1978 (age 47)

-- TV personality Jonathan Scott in 1978 (age 47)

-- Actor Nate Richert in 1978 (age 47)

-- Actor Jessica Alba in 1981 (age 44)

-- Actor Harry Shum Jr. in 1982 (age 43)

-- Actor Jenna Ushkowitz in 1986 (age 39)

-- Actor Tony Revolori in 1996 (age 29)

-- Musician Victoria de Angelis (Måneskin) in 2000 (age 25)