April 28, 2025 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for April 28: Jay Leno, Victoria de Angelis

By UPI Staff
Jay Leno attends amfAR Las Vegas at Wynn Las Vegas on November 22. The comedian turns 75 on April 28. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI
1 of 2 | Jay Leno attends amfAR Las Vegas at Wynn Las Vegas on November 22. The comedian turns 75 on April 28. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

April 28 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Taurus.

They include:

-- British King Edward IV in 1442

-- James Monroe, fifth president of the United States, in 1758

-- Actor Lionel Barrymore in 1878

-- German industrialist Oskar Schindler, credited with saving almost 1,200 Jews during the World War II Holocaust, in 1908

-- Automaker Ferruccio Lamborghini in 1916

-- Writer Harper Lee in 1926

-- Former U.S. Secretary of State James Baker in 1930 (age 95)

File Photo by David J. Phillip/UPI

-- Actor Carolyn Jones in 1930

-- Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein in 1937

-- Actor Madge Sinclair in 1940

-- Actor Ann-Margret in 1941 (age 84)

-- Actor Marcia Strassman in 1948

-- Writer Terry Pratchett in 1948

-- Actor Paul Guilfoyle in 1949 (age 76)

-- Actor Bruno Kirby in 1949

-- Comedian/TV personality Jay Leno in 1950 (age 75)

File Photo by Heinz Ruckemann/UPI

-- Actor Mary McDonnell in 1952 (age 73)

-- Musician Kim Gordon (Sonic Youth) in 1953 (age 72)

-- U.S. Supreme Court Justice Elena Kagan in 1960 (age 65)

-- Writer Ian Rankin in 1960 (age 65)

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Barry Larkin in 1964 (age 61)

File Photo by Pat Benic/UPI

-- Golfer John Daly in 1966 (age 59)

-- Musician Too Short in 1966 (age 59)

-- Actor Bridget Moynahan in 1971 (age 54)

-- Actor Jorge Garcia in 1973 (age 52)

-- Actor Penelope Cruz in 1974 (age 51)

-- Actor Michael Carbonaro in 1976 (age 49)

-- TV personality Drew Scott in 1978 (age 47)

-- TV personality Jonathan Scott in 1978 (age 47)

File Photo by Rocco Spaziani/UPI

-- Actor Nate Richert in 1978 (age 47)

-- Actor Jessica Alba in 1981 (age 44)

-- Actor Harry Shum Jr. in 1982 (age 43)

-- Actor Jenna Ushkowitz in 1986 (age 39)

-- Actor Tony Revolori in 1996 (age 29)

-- Musician Victoria de Angelis (Måneskin) in 2000 (age 25)

File Photo by Derek C. French/UPI

