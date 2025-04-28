Famous birthdays for April 28: Jay Leno, Victoria de Angelis

April 28 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Taurus.
They include:
-- British King Edward IV in 1442
-- James Monroe, fifth president of the United States, in 1758
-- Actor Lionel Barrymore in 1878
-- German industrialist Oskar Schindler, credited with saving almost 1,200 Jews during the World War II Holocaust, in 1908
-- Automaker Ferruccio Lamborghini in 1916
-- Writer Harper Lee in 1926
-- Former U.S. Secretary of State James Baker in 1930 (age 95)
-- Actor Carolyn Jones in 1930
-- Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein in 1937
-- Actor Madge Sinclair in 1940
-- Actor Ann-Margret in 1941 (age 84)
-- Actor Marcia Strassman in 1948
-- Writer Terry Pratchett in 1948
-- Actor Paul Guilfoyle in 1949 (age 76)
-- Actor Bruno Kirby in 1949
-- Comedian/TV personality Jay Leno in 1950 (age 75)
-- Actor Mary McDonnell in 1952 (age 73)
-- Musician Kim Gordon (Sonic Youth) in 1953 (age 72)
-- U.S. Supreme Court Justice Elena Kagan in 1960 (age 65)
-- Writer Ian Rankin in 1960 (age 65)
-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Barry Larkin in 1964 (age 61)
-- Golfer John Daly in 1966 (age 59)
-- Musician Too Short in 1966 (age 59)
-- Actor Bridget Moynahan in 1971 (age 54)
-- Actor Jorge Garcia in 1973 (age 52)
-- Actor Penelope Cruz in 1974 (age 51)
-- Actor Michael Carbonaro in 1976 (age 49)
-- TV personality Drew Scott in 1978 (age 47)
-- TV personality Jonathan Scott in 1978 (age 47)
-- Actor Nate Richert in 1978 (age 47)
-- Actor Jessica Alba in 1981 (age 44)
-- Actor Harry Shum Jr. in 1982 (age 43)
-- Actor Jenna Ushkowitz in 1986 (age 39)
-- Actor Tony Revolori in 1996 (age 29)
-- Musician Victoria de Angelis (Måneskin) in 2000 (age 25)