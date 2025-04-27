Famous birthdays for April 27: Darren Barnet, Kate Pierson

April 27 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Taurus.
They include:
-- Historian Edward Gibbon in 1737
-- Philosopher/writer Mary Wollstonecraft in 1759
-- Inventor Samuel F.B. Morse in 1791
-- Ulysses S. Grant, 18th president of the United States, in 1822
-- Inventor Wallace Carothers in 1896
-- Cartoonist Walter Lantz in 1899
-- Writer C. Day-Lewis in 1904
-- Actor Jack Klugman in 1922
-- Civil rights leader Coretta Scott King in 1927
-- Actor Anouk Aimée in 1932
-- Radio/TV personality Casey Kasem in 1932
-- Actor Sandy Dennis in 1937
-- Writer August Wilson in 1945
-- Musician Kate Pierson (B-52s) in 1948 (age 77)
-- Musician Ace Frehley (Kiss) in 1951 (age 74)
-- Basketball Hall of Fame member George Gervin in 1952 (age 73)
-- Musician Sheena Easton in 1959 (age 66)
-- Musician Rob Squires (Big Head Todd and the Monsters) in 1965 (age 60)
-- Dutch King Willem-Alexander in 1967 (age 58)
-- Political journalist Dana Milbank in 1968 (age 57)
-- Actor David Lascher in 1972 (age 53)
-- Actor Sally Hawkins in 1976 (age 49)
-- Musician Patrick Hallahan (My Morning Jacket) in 1978 (age 47)
-- Musician Jim James (My Morning Jacket) in 1978 (age 47)
-- Musician Travis Meeks (Days of the New) in 1979 (age 46)
-- Musician John Osborne (Brothers Osborne) in 1982 (age 43)
-- Musician Patrick Stump (Fall Out Boy) in 1984 (age 41)
-- Actor Jenna Coleman in 1986 (age 39)
-- Actor William Moseley in 1987 (age 38)
-- Musician Lizzo in 1988 (age 37)
-- Actor Darren Barnet in 1991 (age 34)
-- Actor Froy Gutierrez in 1998 (age 27)