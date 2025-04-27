Entertainment News
April 27, 2025 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for April 27: Darren Barnet, Kate Pierson

By UPI Staff
Darren Barnet attends the People's Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif., on February 18, 2024. The actor turns 34 on April 27. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Darren Barnet attends the People's Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif., on February 18, 2024. The actor turns 34 on April 27.

April 27 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Taurus.

They include:

-- Historian Edward Gibbon in 1737

-- Philosopher/writer Mary Wollstonecraft in 1759

-- Inventor Samuel F.B. Morse in 1791

-- Ulysses S. Grant, 18th president of the United States, in 1822

-- Inventor Wallace Carothers in 1896

-- Cartoonist Walter Lantz in 1899

-- Writer C. Day-Lewis in 1904

-- Actor Jack Klugman in 1922

-- Civil rights leader Coretta Scott King in 1927

File Photo by Ezio Petersen/UPI

-- Actor Anouk Aimée in 1932

-- Radio/TV personality Casey Kasem in 1932

-- Actor Sandy Dennis in 1937

-- Writer August Wilson in 1945

-- Musician Kate Pierson (B-52s) in 1948 (age 77)

File Photo by Yuri Gripas/UPI

-- Musician Ace Frehley (Kiss) in 1951 (age 74)

-- Basketball Hall of Fame member George Gervin in 1952 (age 73)

-- Musician Sheena Easton in 1959 (age 66)

-- Musician Rob Squires (Big Head Todd and the Monsters) in 1965 (age 60)

-- Dutch King Willem-Alexander in 1967 (age 58)

File Photo by Abir Sultan/UPI

-- Political journalist Dana Milbank in 1968 (age 57)

-- Actor David Lascher in 1972 (age 53)

-- Actor Sally Hawkins in 1976 (age 49)

-- Musician Patrick Hallahan (My Morning Jacket) in 1978 (age 47)

-- Musician Jim James (My Morning Jacket) in 1978 (age 47)

-- Musician Travis Meeks (Days of the New) in 1979 (age 46)

-- Musician John Osborne (Brothers Osborne) in 1982 (age 43)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Musician Patrick Stump (Fall Out Boy) in 1984 (age 41)

-- Actor Jenna Coleman in 1986 (age 39)

-- Actor William Moseley in 1987 (age 38)

-- Musician Lizzo in 1988 (age 37)

-- Actor Darren Barnet in 1991 (age 34)

-- Actor Froy Gutierrez in 1998 (age 27)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

