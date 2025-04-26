Entertainment News
April 26, 2025 / 10:25 AM

Michelle Pfeiffer honored with Hollywood hand- and footprint ceremony

By Karen Butler
Michelle Pfeiffer participates in a hand and footprint ceremony immortalizing her in the forecourt of the TCL Chinese Theatre (formerly Grauman's) in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on Friday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 3 | Michelle Pfeiffer participates in a hand and footprint ceremony immortalizing her in the forecourt of the TCL Chinese Theatre (formerly Grauman's) in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on Friday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 26 (UPI) -- Ant-Man, Age of Innocence and Batman Returns icon Michelle Pfeiffer was honored Friday with a hand- and footprint ceremony in the forecourt of the TCL Chinese Theatre (formerly Grauman's) in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles.

Pfeiffer, 66, has appeared in dozens of projects since she had her first lead role in 1982's Grease 2.

Her other credits include Scarface, The Fabulous Baker Boys, Tequila Sunrise, Witches of Eastwick, Dangerous Liaisons, Wolf, Dangerous Minds, Hairspray, Dark Shadows and Murder on the Orient Express.

She will soon be seen in Taylor Sheridan's new western, Madison.

Michelle Pfeiffer honored at TCL Chinese Theater

Actress Michelle Pfeiffer participates in a hand and footprint ceremony immortalizing her in the forecourt of the TCL Chinese Theatre (formerly Grauman's) in Hollywood, Calif., on April 25, 2025. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

