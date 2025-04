Famous birthdays for April 26: Melania Trump, Joan Chen

Entertainment News // 12 hours ago

'Black Bag,' 'Love Hurts' to stream on Peacock in May

April 25 (UPI) -- Peacock announced spy thriller "Black Bag," starring Cate Blanchett and Michael Fassbender, and romantic comedy "Love Hurts" with Ke Huy Quan, will land on the streamer on May 2 and 9, respectively.