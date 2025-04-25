Trending
Entertainment News
April 25, 2025 / 1:40 PM

Norman Reedus steps down as Canneseries jury president

By Ben Hooper
Share with X
"The Walking Dead" star Norman Reedus stepped down as jury president of the Canneseries TV festival in France due to work commitments. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 4 | "The Walking Dead" star Norman Reedus stepped down as jury president of the Canneseries TV festival in France due to work commitments. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 25 (UPI) -- Actor Norman Reedus stepped down as jury president of the Canneseries festival in France and was replaced by Fargo composer Jeff Russo.

Reedus, star of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, had to back out of the TV festival in Cannes, which kicked off Thursday evening, due to work commitments. The festival announced Russo would step in as jury president.

Actors Louise Bourgoin, Lola Dueñas and César Domboy compose the rest of the jury along with Pachinko creator Soo Hugh.

The festival began Thursday with the out-of-competition French premiere of Paramount+ series The Agency, a remake of French series The Bureau.

The competition line-up includes Norwegian/Lithuanian drama A Better Man, Belgian comedy Dead End, Finnish drama L/Over, French drama Malditos, Norwegian drama Nepobaby, Icelandic thriller Reykjavik Fusion, South Korean sci-fi series S Line and Belgian-German dramedy How to Kill Your Sister.

Canneseries runs through April 29.

Read More

Latest Headlines

'Black Bag,' 'Love Hurts' to stream on Peacock in May
Entertainment News // 25 minutes ago
'Black Bag,' 'Love Hurts' to stream on Peacock in May
April 25 (UPI) -- Peacock announced spy thriller "Black Bag," starring Cate Blanchett and Michael Fassbender, and romantic comedy "Love Hurts" with Ke Huy Quan, will land on the streamer on May 2 and 9, respectively.
Maggie Rogers, Sylvan Esso cover 'Anthems for a Seventeen Year Old-Girl'
Music // 2 hours ago
Maggie Rogers, Sylvan Esso cover 'Anthems for a Seventeen Year Old-Girl'
April 25 (UPI) -- Music artists Maggie Rogers and Sylvan Esso teamed up to cover Broken Social Scene's "Anthems for a Seventeen Year Old-Girl," which dropped Thursday.
Kalis Uchis releases 'ILYSMIH' after mom's death
Music // 2 hours ago
Kalis Uchis releases 'ILYSMIH' after mom's death
April 25 (UPI) -- Kali Uchis released a new single following her mother's death. "ILYSMIH" dropped Friday and will be included on the singer's upcoming album, "Sincerely."
Megan Thee Stallion releases 'Whenever,' first solo single of 2025
Music // 3 hours ago
Megan Thee Stallion releases 'Whenever,' first solo single of 2025
April 25 (UPI) -- Megan Thee Stallion released "Whenever" and an accompanying music video on Friday. The song is the first to debut from her forthcoming fourth studio album.
Jelly Roll performs 'Hard Fought Hallelujah' on 'Kimmel'
Music // 4 hours ago
Jelly Roll performs 'Hard Fought Hallelujah' on 'Kimmel'
April 25 (UPI) -- Country music star Jelly Roll performed "Hard Fought Hallelujah" with Christian music artist Brandon Lake on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" Thursday.
Blake Lively, Demi Moore honored at TIME100 gala
Entertainment News // 5 hours ago
Blake Lively, Demi Moore honored at TIME100 gala
April 25 (UPI) -- Blake Lively, Demi Moore, Scarlett Johansson, Ed Sheeran, Diego Luna and more of "the most influential people of 2025" attended the TIME100 gala Thursday.
'Yellowjackets' Season 3 sets record as show's most-watched season
TV // 6 hours ago
'Yellowjackets' Season 3 sets record as show's most-watched season
April 25 (UPI) -- Survival-thriller series "Yellowjackets" is smashing viewership records, becoming the second-most streamed Showtime original. The Season 3 finale drew 3 million viewers, the show's most-streamed episode.
Golden Globes to take place Jan. 11 with Nikki Glaser returning as host
TV // 7 hours ago
Golden Globes to take place Jan. 11 with Nikki Glaser returning as host
April 25 (UPI) -- The next edition of the Golden Globe Awards ceremony honoring excellence in TV and film is slated to take place in Los Angeles Jan. 11.
Walton Goggins, Scarlett Johansson to host 'SNL' next month
TV // 7 hours ago
Walton Goggins, Scarlett Johansson to host 'SNL' next month
April 25 (UPI) -- NBC has announced the guest hosts who will headline the final episodes of "Saturday Night Live" Season 50.
Ben Affleck proud of enduring popularity of 'The Accountant'
Movies // 9 hours ago
Ben Affleck proud of enduring popularity of 'The Accountant'
NEW YORK, April 25 (UPI) -- Ben Affleck says he is surprised his thriller "The Accountant" seems to have only grown in popularity since its release in 2016. Sequel "The Accountant 2" opens in theaters Friday.

Trending Stories

Lecy Goranson: 'Conners' finale honors Roseanne's legacy with classic storyline
Lecy Goranson: 'Conners' finale honors Roseanne's legacy with classic storyline
Stanley Tucci warns of danger in 'Fountain of Youth' trailer
Stanley Tucci warns of danger in 'Fountain of Youth' trailer
'Criminal Minds: Evolution' Season 18 gets poster, trailer
'Criminal Minds: Evolution' Season 18 gets poster, trailer
Miranda Lambert, Rascal Flatts join Academy of Country Music Awards performers
Miranda Lambert, Rascal Flatts join Academy of Country Music Awards performers
Christopher Briney returns in 'Summer I Turned Pretty' teaser trailer
Christopher Briney returns in 'Summer I Turned Pretty' teaser trailer

Follow Us