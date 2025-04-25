Norman Reedus steps down as Canneseries jury president

April 25 (UPI) -- Actor Norman Reedus stepped down as jury president of the Canneseries festival in France and was replaced by Fargo composer Jeff Russo.

Reedus, star of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, had to back out of the TV festival in Cannes, which kicked off Thursday evening, due to work commitments. The festival announced Russo would step in as jury president.

Actors Louise Bourgoin, Lola Dueñas and César Domboy compose the rest of the jury along with Pachinko creator Soo Hugh.

The festival began Thursday with the out-of-competition French premiere of Paramount+ series The Agency, a remake of French series The Bureau.

The competition line-up includes Norwegian/Lithuanian drama A Better Man, Belgian comedy Dead End, Finnish drama L/Over, French drama Malditos, Norwegian drama Nepobaby, Icelandic thriller Reykjavik Fusion, South Korean sci-fi series S Line and Belgian-German dramedy How to Kill Your Sister.

Canneseries runs through April 29.