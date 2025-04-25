Trending
April 25, 2025 / 4:08 PM

Critics Choice Awards to return Jan. 4, air on E!

By Jessica Inman
Mikey Madison stars in "Anora," which won Best Picture at the 2025 Critics Choice Awards. The awards show returns in January. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI
1 of 3 | Mikey Madison stars in "Anora," which won Best Picture at the 2025 Critics Choice Awards. The awards show returns in January. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

April 25 (UPI) -- The 31st annual Critics Choice Awards will take place Jan. 4, and air on E! and USA Network.

The awards show celebrates "the finest in cinematic and television achievement," a press release states, with television nominations announced Dec. 4, followed by movie categories the next day.

The event will take place at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif., and air beginning at 7:00 p.m. EST.

"The Critics Choice Association is excited to kick off awards season as the first major televised show of 2026. In our expanded partnership with E! and USA Network, we're joined again in our shared mission to uplift the creative community and their incredible work -- while also deepening our relationship with live events audiences and awards devotees alike," said Joey Berlin, CCA CEO, in a statement.

The 2024 Critics Choice Awards saw Anora named Best Picture.

Demi Moore, Adrien Brody walk the red carpet at Critics Choice Awards

Demi Moore attends the 30th annual Critics' Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif., on February 7, 2025. Moore won Best Actress for "The Substance." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

