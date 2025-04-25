'Black Bag,' 'Love Hurts' to stream on Peacock in May

April 25 (UPI) -- Peacock announced Friday that Steven Soderbergh's Black Bag and Jonathan Eusebio's Love Hurts will land on the streamer on May 2 and 9, respectively.

Black Bag is a spy thriller following George and Kathryn, a pair of married spies portrayed by Michael Fassbender and Cate Blanchett.

When Kathryn "is suspected of betraying the nation, George faces the ultimate test -- loyalty to his marriage or his country," an official synopsis reads.

Soderbergh, known for directing Erin Brockovich, the Ocean's trilogy, Magic Mike and more, helms the film, which also stars Rege-Jean Page, Marisa Abela, Naomie Harris, Tom Burke and Pierce Brosnan.

The film opened in theaters in May.

Love Hurts, meanwhile, is directed by Eusebio, known for his stunt design work in such films as The Fall Guy (2024) and Black Panther (2018), and marks his directorial debut.

Ke Huy Quan and Ariana DeBose star as Marvin and Rose, former love interests who led "a violent life" before he tried for a fresh start in Milwaukee, according to the synopsis.

When Rose returns, she "wants Marvin to help take revenge against his crime lord brother, Knuckles (Daniel Wu)," the description reads. "Like it or not, Marvin finds himself back in a wild world of wisecracking hitmen with his open houses erupting into warzones."

Mustafa Shakir, Lio Tipton, Cam Gigandet, Marshawn "Beastmode" Lynch and Sean Astin also star.

Love Hurts opened in theaters in February.