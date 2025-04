Famous birthdays for April 25: Björn Ulvaeus, Al Pacino

1 of 3 | The music group ABBA with Björn Ulvaeus (L), Anni-Frid Lyngstad (2nd-L), Agnetha Fältskog (2nd-R) and Benny Andersson (R) receive the Royal Vasa Order for outstanding contributions to Swedish and international music during a ceremony at Stockholm's Royal Palace in Sweden on May 31. Ulvaeus turns 80 on April 25. File Photo by Henrik Montgomery/EPA-EFE

April 25 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Taurus. They include: -- Oliver Cromwell, lord protector of England, in 1599 -- Inventor/physicist Guglielmo Marconi in 1874 -- U.S. Supreme Court Justice William Brennan in 1906 -- Broadcast journalist Edward R. Murrow in 1908 -- Musician Ella Fitzgerald in 1917 -- Artist Cy Twombly in 1928 -- Harlem Globetrotters basketball player George "Meadowlark" Lemon III in 1932 -- Actor Al Pacino in 1940 (age 85) File Photo by Pat Benic/UPI -- TV personality/dancer Len Goodman in 1944 -- Musician Stu Cook (Creedence Clearwater Revival) in 1945 (age 80) -- Musician Björn Ulvaeus (ABBA) in 1945 (age 80) -- Actor Talia Shire in 1946 (age 79) -- Actor Jeffrey DeMunn in 1947 (age 78) -- Musician Andy Bell (Erasure) in 1964 (age 61) File Photo by Randy Miramontez/Shutterstock -- Actor Hank Azaria in 1964 (age 61) -- Musician Eric Avery (Jane's Addiction) in 1965 (age 60) -- Sports broadcaster Joe Buck in 1969 (age 56) -- Actor Renee Zellweger in 1969 (age 56) -- Actor Gina Torres in 1969 (age 56) File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI -- Actor Jason Lee in 1970 (age 55) -- Actor Emily Bergl in 1975 (age 50) -- Basketball hall of fame member Tim Duncan in 1976 (age 49) -- Actor Marguerite Moreau in 1977 (age 48) -- Guyanese President Irfaan Ali in 1980 (age 45) -- Olympic gold medal skier Anja Pärson in 1981 (age 44) -- Actor Daniel Sharman in 1986 (age 39) -- Actor Sara Paxton in 1988 (age 37) -- Actor Jonathan Bailey in 1988 (age 37) -- Actor Meghann Fahy in 1990 (age 35) -- Actor Adria Arjona in 1992 (age 33) -- Musician Jay Wheeler in 1994 (age 31) File Photo by James Atoa/UPI Read More 'Dogma' to return to theaters for 25th anniversary

