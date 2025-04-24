Trending
Jiggly Caliente exits 'Drag Race Philippines' after losing 'most' of right leg

By Jessica Inman
April 24 (UPI) --

Drag Race star and actress Bianca Castro, better known as Jiggly Caliente, is stepping back from Drag Race Philippines after "a severe infection" led to the "loss of most of her right leg."

Caliente's family shared an update Thursday on the drag performer and television personality, who served as a judge in the first three seasons of Drag Race Philippines.

"Over the last month, Bianca has experienced a serious health setback," a statement posted to Instagram reads. "Due to a severe infection, she was hospitalized and, as a result, has undergone the loss of most of her right leg."

"Because of these circumstances, Bianca will not be appearing in the upcoming season of RuPaul's Drag Race Philippines, nor will she be participating in any public engagements for the foreseeable future. Her recovery will be extensive."

Caliente came to fame as a contestant in RuPaul's Drag Race Season 4, which aired in 2012. She returned for RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Season 6 in 2021.

"At this time, we kindly ask for privacy for Bianca and her family as they navigate this difficult journey together," the statement reads. "While Jiggly concentrates on healing, we invite her friends, fan and community to uplift her with messages of hope and love on her social media channels."

The post continues: "Bianca's family and drag house are deeply grateful for the continued outpouring of support, strength and prayers."

More than 1,500 fans commented on the statement.

As an actress, Caliente is best known for playing Veronica Ferocity on the FX series Pose.

