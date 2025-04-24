Google Doodle celebrates April's half moon

Google is honoring the lunar cycle with a new Doodle. Screenshot via Google Doodle

April 24 (UPI) -- Google is honoring the lunar cycle with a new Doodle.

The search bar image shows a personified pink moon winking at the user.

"April is the month of the Pink Moon -- named for the pink wildflowers which sprout up each Spring," Google says.

The Doodle shows the moon half in shadow -- a nod to current lunar phase.

When users click the Doodle, they are taken to a card game, where they are asked to match various parts of the moon cycle.

"Don't wilt against the power of the Pink Moon -- use your skills to achieve a rosy victory!" Google says.

The search engine honors the final half moon of the month with the recurring Doodle and game.