Google Doodle celebrates April's half moon

April 24 (UPI) -- Google is honoring the lunar cycle with a new Doodle.
The search bar image shows a personified pink moon winking at the user.
"April is the month of the Pink Moon -- named for the pink wildflowers which sprout up each Spring," Google says.
The Doodle shows the moon half in shadow -- a nod to current lunar phase.
When users click the Doodle, they are taken to a card game, where they are asked to match various parts of the moon cycle.
"Don't wilt against the power of the Pink Moon -- use your skills to achieve a rosy victory!" Google says.
The search engine honors the final half moon of the month with the recurring Doodle and game.