Trending
Entertainment News
April 24, 2025 / 8:49 AM

Google Doodle celebrates April's half moon

By Jessica Inman
Share with X
Google is honoring the lunar cycle with a new Doodle. Screenshot via Google Doodle
Google is honoring the lunar cycle with a new Doodle. Screenshot via Google Doodle

April 24 (UPI) -- Google is honoring the lunar cycle with a new Doodle.

The search bar image shows a personified pink moon winking at the user.

"April is the month of the Pink Moon -- named for the pink wildflowers which sprout up each Spring," Google says.

The Doodle shows the moon half in shadow -- a nod to current lunar phase.

When users click the Doodle, they are taken to a card game, where they are asked to match various parts of the moon cycle.

"Don't wilt against the power of the Pink Moon -- use your skills to achieve a rosy victory!" Google says.

The search engine honors the final half moon of the month with the recurring Doodle and game.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Ben Affleck says his kids liked 'Accountant 2,' calls them 'tough' critics
Movies // 13 minutes ago
Ben Affleck says his kids liked 'Accountant 2,' calls them 'tough' critics
April 24 (UPI) -- Ben Affleck shared his kids' reaction to his new film "The Accountant 2," which arrives in theaters Friday, when he stopped by "Jimmy Kimmel Live!"
'Poppa's House' canceled; Damon Wayans calls sitcom 'a beautiful journey'
TV // 1 hour ago
'Poppa's House' canceled; Damon Wayans calls sitcom 'a beautiful journey'
April 24 (UPI) -- Actor Damon Wayans called creating "Poppa's House" "a beautiful journey" after the freshman family sitcom, which co-starred his son Damon Wayans Jr., was canceled by CBS.
'Age of Innocence' limited series in the works at Netflix
TV // 2 hours ago
'Age of Innocence' limited series in the works at Netflix
April 24 (UPI) -- Netflix has announced plans for a limited series based on Edith Wharton's Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, "The Age of Innocence."
Lecy Goranson: 'Conners' finale honors Roseanne's legacy with classic storyline
TV // 4 hours ago
Lecy Goranson: 'Conners' finale honors Roseanne's legacy with classic storyline
NEW YORK, April 24 (UPI) -- Lecy Goranson told UPI her sitcom, "The Conners," has found a way to honor its late fictional matriarch Roseanne in its seventh and final season, which wraps up Wednesday on ABC.
Daisy Edgar-Jones, Sasha Calle: '50s love story in 'On Swift Horses' relevant today
Movies // 4 hours ago
Daisy Edgar-Jones, Sasha Calle: '50s love story in 'On Swift Horses' relevant today
April 24 (UPI) -- Daisy Edgar-Jones and Sasha Calle spoke with UPI about their movie "On Swift Horses," in theaters Friday, which they say captures timeless romantic feelings even though they play characters in the 1950s.
Famous birthdays for April 24: Kehlani, Barbra Streisand
Entertainment News // 6 hours ago
Famous birthdays for April 24: Kehlani, Barbra Streisand
April 24 (UPI) -- Musician Kehlani turns 30 and musician/actor Barbra Streisand turns 83, among the famous birthdays for April 24.
Paul Reubens documentary 'Pee-wee as Himself' to debut May 23 on HBO
TV // 17 hours ago
Paul Reubens documentary 'Pee-wee as Himself' to debut May 23 on HBO
April 23 (UPI) -- HBO shared a trailer and release date for the two-part documentary "Pee-wee as Himself," chronicling the life and career of actor and comedian Paul Reubens.
Elle Fanning befriends outcast in 'Predator: Badlands' teaser
Movies // 18 hours ago
Elle Fanning befriends outcast in 'Predator: Badlands' teaser
April 23 (UPI) -- Elle Fanning finds an unlikely ally in an outcast Predator, played by Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi, in "Predator: Badlands."
'Summer I Turned Pretty' Season 3 gets poster, July release date
TV // 18 hours ago
'Summer I Turned Pretty' Season 3 gets poster, July release date
April 23 (UPI) -- The third and final season of "The Summer I Turned Pretty" will arrive on Prime Video July 16, the streamer announced Wednesday.
John Cena, Idris Elba play 'Heads of State' in trailer for action comedy
Movies // 18 hours ago
John Cena, Idris Elba play 'Heads of State' in trailer for action comedy
April 23 (UPI) -- Prime Video is previewing the action-comedy "Heads of State" starring John Cena and Idris Elba as the U.S. President and U.K. Prime Minister, respectively.

Trending Stories

'Summer I Turned Pretty' Season 3 gets poster, July release date
'Summer I Turned Pretty' Season 3 gets poster, July release date
Movie review: 'Bullet Train Explosion' celebrates speed, teamwork
Movie review: 'Bullet Train Explosion' celebrates speed, teamwork
Sophie Nyweide, former child actress who starred in 'Noah,' dies at 24
Sophie Nyweide, former child actress who starred in 'Noah,' dies at 24
Elle Fanning befriends outcast in 'Predator: Badlands' teaser
Elle Fanning befriends outcast in 'Predator: Badlands' teaser
Apple TV+ announces Charles Ponzi podcast starring Sebastian Maniscalco
Apple TV+ announces Charles Ponzi podcast starring Sebastian Maniscalco

Follow Us