April 23, 2025 / 10:17 AM

'Ultimatum' couple Madlyn, Colby celebrate birth of third child

By Jessica Inman
April 23 (UPI) -- The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On Season 1 stars Madlyn Ballatori and Colby Kissinger are celebrating the birth of their third child.

Ballatori posted a photograph of herself kissing her newborn on her Instagram Stories Tuesday.

Their son, whose name has not yet been shared, joins the couple's 2-year-old daughter Josephine and 19-month-old son Conrad.

Ballatori and Kissinger married following their appearance on Season 1 of the show, which premiered on Netflix in 2022. They announced soon after that they were expecting their first child.

"I'm blown away, actually, by how she's handled it. My sister recently had a baby just last year. So we got (the) full experience of the whole, how it works process of the pregnancy," Kissinger said at the time, per People. "And she, like, has no problems. No aches. No nothing. She is just like an absolute champ about it."

