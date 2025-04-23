Apple TV+ announces Charles Ponzi podcast starring Sebastian Maniscalco

April 23 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ announced a new podcast series, Easy Money: The Charles Ponzi Story, which will feature the voice of comedian and actor Sebastian Maniscalco as the infamous scammer.

The eight-episode Apple Original Podcast, scheduled to debut June 23, is hosted by journalist Maya Lou and "blends immersive storytelling with investigative reporting" in telling the story of Ponzi's infamous 1920 scam.

Maniscalco, who also serves as an executive producer on the project, provides the voice for Ponzi in the docudrama.

"Charles Ponzi was a larger-than-life character -- he wasn't just a con artist; he was the con artist. Stepping into his shoes and bringing this unbelievable story to life has been a wild ride," Maniscalco said in a press release. "Easy Money: The Charles Ponzi Story is a fascinating look at the man who wrote the playbook for modern scams -- a masterclass in charm, deception and the price of believing in something too good to be true."

The podcast marks the second collaboration between Apple TV+ and At Will Media, after 2022's Wild Things: Siegfried & Roy.

Easy Money: The Charles Ponzi Story begins June 23 on Apple Podcasts.