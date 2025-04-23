Trending
April 23, 2025 / 2:18 PM

Carly Rae Jepsen, Lena Dunham creating '10 Things I Hate About You' musical

By Jessica Inman
Singer Carly Rae Jepsen arrives for the People's Choice Awards in 2016. She is now part of the team creating a stage adaptation of "10 Things I Hate About You." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 3 | Singer Carly Rae Jepsen arrives for the People's Choice Awards in 2016. She is now part of the team creating a stage adaptation of "10 Things I Hate About You." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 23 (UPI) -- Pop singer Carly Rae Jepsen and Girls creator and actress Lena Dunham are part of the creative team adapting 10 Things I Hate About You for the Broadway stage.

The musical will be penned by Dunham and playwright Jessica Huang.

Jepsen teams with her The Loveliest Time album collaborator Ethan Gruska to write the music.

Christopher Wheeldon, known for directing An American in Paris, will direct and choreograph the production.

Originally released as a 1999 film starring Heath Ledger, Julia Stiles and Joseph Gordon-Levitt, 10 Things I Hate About You is inspired by William Shakespeare's The Taming of the Shrew.

Dunham is also the writer and director behind Too Much, which will stream on Netflix and star Emily Ratajkowski and Rita Wilson.

